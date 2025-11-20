Vancouver Goldeneyes and Minnesota Frost Complete Trade

Published on November 19, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Vancouver Goldeneyes and Minnesota Frost have completed a trade prior to the 2025-26 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season, with Vancouver acquiring forward Anna Segedi from Minnesota in exchange for forward Denisa Křížová.

"We're looking forward to having Anna bring her energy and strength down the middle to our team as we begin our inaugural season," said Goldeneyes General Manager Cara Gardner Morey. "This was not an easy decision to make. Denisa is not just a strong forward, but a high quality individual, and has been a valuable member of our team in her short time with the Goldeneyes."

"The opportunity to bring back a cornerstone of our championship teams was something we couldn't turn down," said Frost General Manager Melissa Caruso. "Denisa's presence on - and off - the ice has had a tremendous impact over the last two seasons, and we're thrilled that she's coming back. It comes at a high price - after watching Anna over the last two weeks we think the world of her and I'm confident she is going to contribute in Vancouver immediately and for a long time."

Segedi joins Vancouver where she'll make her PWHL debut following a standout collegiate career at St. Lawrence University. The 24-year-old from Commerce Township, Michigan, totaled 119 points (54G, 65A) in 164 NCAA games with the Saints, prior to being selected by Minnesota in the third round of the 2025 PWHL Draft. She also represented China at the 2022 Olympics where she played for head coach Brian Idalski. Segedi is currently signed to a two-year Standard Player Agreement through the 2026-27 PWHL season.

Křížová returns to Minnesota where she has played in every game through the league's first two seasons and was an integral member of the Frost's back-to-back Walter Cup titles. Prior to being selected by Vancouver in the Expansion Draft, the 31-year-old amassed 15 points (7G, 8A) in 54 career regular season games, adding two goals in 18 playoff appearances in Minnesota. Křížová, who has international experience with Czechia at the 2022 Olympics and nine Women's Worlds, is signed through the 2025-26 PWHL season.

Vancouver will host their historic first game at 7 p.m. PT on Friday against fellow expansion team Seattle at the Pacific Coliseum, and Minnesota will open the 2025-26 season the same night at 4 p.m. PT, as they host the Toronto Sceptres.







