Sceptres sign Shelton to one-Year Extension

Published on November 19, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

TORONTO - The Toronto Sceptres announced today that they have signed defender Ella Shelton to a one-year contract extension through the 2026-27 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season.

"Signing Ella was a priority for us," said Sceptres General Manager Gina Kingsbury. "We value the impact she brings both on and off the ice, and her values align perfectly with what we're striving to build - a strong culture, a relentless growth mindset, and a competitive edge rooted in a true winning mentality."

The Ingersoll, ON product was acquired by Toronto via trade with the New York Sirens at the 2025 PWHL Draft on June 24, in exchange for the Sceptres' first-round pick (3rd overall) and a fourth-round pick (27th overall).

"I'm really excited about my extension! Talking with Gina and talking with my agent, I think it's been a really great fit since day one of being here," Shelton said. "Everyone's been super excited, the staff has expressed how happy they are to have me in this market, and the players are too - it feels really homey and it feels really good. It makes me want to go out and win a Walter Cup with this group - more than once."

Originally selected by New York as the fourth overall pick in the inaugural PWHL Draft, Shelton was signed to a three-year Standard Player Agreement and played 48 games with the organization over two seasons. Recording 37 points (15-22-37) in that time, she leads PWHL defenders in the all-time scoring, just slightly ahead of Sceptres teammate Renata Fast (9-26-35), who was named 2024-25 Defender of the Year.

The Sceptres open the regular season on Friday night in Minnesota against the defending champion Frost, followed by the team's home opener next Saturday, November 29 at 2 p.m. ET at Coca-Cola Coliseum against the Boston Fleet.







