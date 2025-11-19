Montréal Victoire Announce Training Camp Roster Updates

Published on November 19, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Montreal Victoire News Release







MONTRÉAL - The Montréal Victoire announced on Wednesday that the team has released forward Audrey-Anne Veillette and goaltender Tricia Deguire.

All players released from Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Training Camps remain eligible to be signed by other teams.

The Victoire currently have 16 forwards, eight defenders and three goaltenders on its camp roster. A final roster will be announced prior to the 2025-26 PWHL season which opens Friday. The team begins the season Sunday in Boston.







