Montréal Victoire to Return to the Bell Centre on December 27

Published on November 17, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

MONTRÉAL, QC - The Montréal Victoire announced on Monday that it will host the third annual edition of the Duel at the Top, presented by Scotiabank, at the Bell Centre on Saturday, December 27, at 2 p.m., against the Toronto Sceptres.

Fans are invited to experience more magical moments with the Victoire at the Bell Centre, this time during a festive time of year.

During its inaugural season, Montréal hosted Toronto and set a new world attendance record for a professional women's hockey game, with 21,105 fans filling the Bell Centre stands.

The emotion was at its peak during that historic game, and last winter fans experienced more thrilling moments when Laura Stacey scored a spectacular overtime goal against Boston, giving Montréal the win in its second game played at the home of the Montréal Canadiens.

"Every special moment we've experienced since the beginning of this league is first and foremost because we share them with our loyal fans," said Stacey. "Playing in front of our amazing fans and Victoire family, in the loudest arena I've ever had the chance to play in, during such a special time of year, promises to be magical once again."

"The game at the Bell Centre shows our desire to create unique moments for our fans," said Victoire Director of Business Operations, Kim St-Pierre. "We are thrilled to offer them this opportunity to gather and support their team during such a festive time of the year."

Tickets for this game are included in Victoire season ticket membership packages. Season ticket holders have until Tuesday, November 18, at 8:59 AM to relocate their seats and will be notified by email. They will also have priority access to purchase additional tickets. Next, half-season holders, and newsletter subscribers will be able to purchase tickets before the public on-sale begins on Friday, November 21, at noon.







