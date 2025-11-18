Montréal Victoire Capture Second Straight 3-2 Win over the Boston Fleet

Published on November 17, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Montreal Victoire News Release







MONTRÉAL, QC - Marie-Philip Poulin and Laura Stacey combined for four points to secure the Victoire's second preseason win over the Fleet on Monday afternoon. After a scoreless first period, Boston's Hannah Brandt got on the board just over two minutes into the second. A pair of Montréal goals by Poulin and Claire Vekich put the Victoire up 2-1 heading into the third. Laurey Stacey put Montréal up by two during a power play, while Rily Brengman brought the Fleet within one in the last minute of regulation.

Ann-Renée Desbiens started the game and defended Montréal's net for the first 40 minutes of regulation, allowing one goal on 22 shots. Sandra Abstreiter completed the game and allowed only one goal in the third period, remaining perfect in the overtime period and shootout that were scheduled for all preseason scrimmages regardless of the score after 60 minutes. Goaltender Amanda Thiele stopped 25 of 28 shots in net for the Fleet.

The Boston Fleet and Montréal Victoire open their regular season action against each other on Nov. 23 at the Tsongas Center.

LINEUPS

BOSTON FLEET

Forwards:

Loren Gabel - Alina Müller - Olivia Mobley

Jamie Lee Rattray - Susanna Tapani - Sophie Shirley

Ella Huber - Liz Schepers - Theresa Schafzahl

Laura Kluge - Hannah Brandt - Abby Newhook

Defenders:

Megan Keller - Haley Winn

Zoe Boyd - Riley Brengman

Rylind MacKinnon - Hadley Hartmetz

Mia Biotti

Goaltenders:

Amanda Thiele

Abbey Levy

MONTRÉAL VICTOIRE

Forwards:

Abby Roque - Marie-Philip Poulin - Laura Stacey

Dara Greig - Jade Downie-Landry - Skylar Irving

Maya Labad - Shiann Darkangelo - Audrey-Anne Veillette

Kaitlin Willoughby - Alexandra Labelle - Claire Vekich

Catherine Dubois

Defenders:

Nicole Gosling - Amanda Boulier

Jessica DiGirolamo - Kelly-Ann Nadeau

Maggie Flaherty - Tamara Giaquinto

Goaltenders:

Ann-Renée Desbiens

Sandra Abstreiter







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from November 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.