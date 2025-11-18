Montréal Victoire Capture Second Straight 3-2 Win over the Boston Fleet
Published on November 17, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)
Montreal Victoire News Release
MONTRÉAL, QC - Marie-Philip Poulin and Laura Stacey combined for four points to secure the Victoire's second preseason win over the Fleet on Monday afternoon. After a scoreless first period, Boston's Hannah Brandt got on the board just over two minutes into the second. A pair of Montréal goals by Poulin and Claire Vekich put the Victoire up 2-1 heading into the third. Laurey Stacey put Montréal up by two during a power play, while Rily Brengman brought the Fleet within one in the last minute of regulation.
Ann-Renée Desbiens started the game and defended Montréal's net for the first 40 minutes of regulation, allowing one goal on 22 shots. Sandra Abstreiter completed the game and allowed only one goal in the third period, remaining perfect in the overtime period and shootout that were scheduled for all preseason scrimmages regardless of the score after 60 minutes. Goaltender Amanda Thiele stopped 25 of 28 shots in net for the Fleet.
The Boston Fleet and Montréal Victoire open their regular season action against each other on Nov. 23 at the Tsongas Center.
LINEUPS
BOSTON FLEET
Forwards:
Loren Gabel - Alina Müller - Olivia Mobley
Jamie Lee Rattray - Susanna Tapani - Sophie Shirley
Ella Huber - Liz Schepers - Theresa Schafzahl
Laura Kluge - Hannah Brandt - Abby Newhook
Defenders:
Megan Keller - Haley Winn
Zoe Boyd - Riley Brengman
Rylind MacKinnon - Hadley Hartmetz
Mia Biotti
Goaltenders:
Amanda Thiele
Abbey Levy
MONTRÉAL VICTOIRE
Forwards:
Abby Roque - Marie-Philip Poulin - Laura Stacey
Dara Greig - Jade Downie-Landry - Skylar Irving
Maya Labad - Shiann Darkangelo - Audrey-Anne Veillette
Kaitlin Willoughby - Alexandra Labelle - Claire Vekich
Catherine Dubois
Defenders:
Nicole Gosling - Amanda Boulier
Jessica DiGirolamo - Kelly-Ann Nadeau
Maggie Flaherty - Tamara Giaquinto
Goaltenders:
Ann-Renée Desbiens
Sandra Abstreiter
