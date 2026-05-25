Montréal Victoire In Collaboration With Air Canada And Intact Insurance Invite Fans To Celebrate Walter Cup Championship Saturday, May 30

Published on May 25, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Montreal Victoire News Release







MONTRÉAL - In collaboration with Air Canada and Intact Insurance, the Montréal Victoire will celebrate their Walter Cup victory with their fans on Saturday, May 30, at the Parterre, in the Quartier des Spectacles in Montréal.

Players and coaches from the Montréal team will take the stage starting at 11:00 AM. Prior to that, fans can follow the team's arrival on Ste-Catherine Street, between Bleury and Clark streets.

Fans will be able to attend this free event, which will cap off the team's extraordinary 2025-2026 season, during which they won the Walter Cup on May 20, by defeating the Ottawa Charge 4-0, taking the championship series three games to one.

Admission is free for everyone. No tickets or reservations are required. Fans are encouraged to use public transportation to make their way to the festivities. Many bus routes along with three metro stations (Saint-Laurent, Place-des-Arts or Berri-UQÀM) will take them to the Quartier des Spectacles.

Fans in attendance will be able to purchase Victoire items.

The event will finish at 1:00 PM.

The Montréal Victoire would like to thank Air Canada and Intact Insurance for their support in making this celebration possible.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from May 25, 2026

Montréal Victoire In Collaboration With Air Canada And Intact Insurance Invite Fans To Celebrate Walter Cup Championship Saturday, May 30 - Montreal Victoire

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.