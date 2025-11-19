Boston Fleet Announce Training Camp Roster Updates

Published on November 19, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

BOSTON, MA - The Boston Fleet announced today that the team has released forwards Chloé Aurard-Bushee and Kelly Babstock, along with defender Olivia Muhn and goaltender Kaitlyn Ross from training camp.

All players released from Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Training Camps remain eligible to be signed by other teams.

The Fleet now have 14 forwards, nine defenders and three goaltenders for a total of 26 players at camp. A final roster will be named before the team opens the 2025-26 regular-season at home hosting the Montréal Victoire on Sunday, Nov. 23 at 1 p.m. ET.







