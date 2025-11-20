Minnesota Frost and Vancouver Goldeneyes Complete Trade

SAINT PAUL, MN - The Minnesota Frost and Vancouver Goldeneyes have completed a trade prior to the 2025-26 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season, with Minnesota acquiring forward Denisa Køížová from Vancouver in exchange for forward Anna Segedi.

"The opportunity to bring back a cornerstone of our championship teams was something we couldn't turn down," said Frost General Manager Melissa Caruso. "Denisa's presence on - and off - the ice has had a tremendous impact over the last two seasons, and we're thrilled that she's coming back. It comes at a high price - after watching Anna over the last two weeks we think the world of her and I'm confident she is going to contribute in Vancouver immediately and for a long time."

Køížová returns to Minnesota where she has played in every game through the league's first two seasons and was an integral member of the Frost's back-to-back Walter Cup titles. Prior to being selected by Vancouver in the Expansion Draft, the 31-year-old amassed 15 points (7G, 8A) in 54 career regular season games, adding two goals in 18 playoff appearances in Minnesota. Køížová, who has international experience with Czechia at the 2022 Olympics and nine Women's Worlds, is signed through the 2025-26 PWHL season.

Segedi joins Vancouver where she'll make her PWHL debut following a standout collegiate career at St. Lawrence University. The 24-year-old from Commerce Township, Michigan, totaled 119 points (54G, 65A) in 164 NCAA games with the Saints, prior to being selected by Minnesota in the third round of the 2025 PWHL Draft. She also represented China at the 2022 Olympics where she played for head coach Brian Idalski. Segedi is currently signed to a two-year Standard Player Agreement through the 2026-27 PWHL season.

The Frost opens the 2025-26 PWHL season at 6 p.m. CT on Friday, as they host the Toronto Sceptres. Prior to puck drop, Minnesota will raise their second consecutive Walter Cup Banner to the rafters of Grand Casino Arena.







