Minnesota Frost Announce Training Camp Roster Updates
Published on November 18, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)
Minnesota Frost News Release
SAINT PAUL, MN - The Minnesota Frost announced today that the team has released forwards Alyssa Machado, Madison Mashuga and defender Cameron Sikich.
All players released from Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Training Camps remain eligible to be signed by other teams.
The Frost now have 14 forwards, eight defenders and three goaltenders for a total of 25 players at camp. Final rosters for the 2025-26 PWHL season will be submitted to the league on Wednesday, Nov. 19, and can include a maximum of 23 active players.
The puck drops to launch the regular season for the Frost at home on Friday night at Grand Casino Arena against the Toronto Sceptres.
