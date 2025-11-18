New York Sirens Announce Contract Extensions for Jaime Bourbonnais and Kayle Osborne

Published on November 18, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

New York Sirens News Release







NEW YORK - The New York Sirens today announced a pair of contract extensions for defender and newly appointed alternate captain Jaime Bourbonnais and goaltender Kayle Osborne. Both players inked one-year extensions beyond their original three-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreements, meaning Bourbonnais is signed through 2026-27 and Osborne through 2027-28.

Bourbonnais was selected ninth overall by New York in the PWHL's inaugural draft and has been a key and consistent presence on the blue line in all 54 of the team's games to date. Offensively, the 27-year-old from Mississauga, ON, has produced 20 career PWHL points (7G, 13A). A graduate of Cornell University, Bourbonnais has represented Canada at four IIHF Women's World Championships amassing two gold medals plus one silver and one bronze.

"Since day one, Jaime has been an integral part of the Sirens family," said Sirens General Manager Pascal Daoust. "She brings leadership and energy both on and off the ice that makes everyone around her better. Her ability to impact every facet of the game makes her a cornerstone of our team. We're extremely proud of this agreement, which reinforces our shared commitment to long-term success and establishing the New York Sirens as a premier destination."

"I never imagined I'd get the chance to live and play so close to New York City," said Bourbonnais. "When the opportunity came to stay for another season, it was truly an honor and an easy decision. Playing in front of our amazing fans and alongside the girls in that locker room feels like home. I'm so excited to keep building on what we started, and I'm incredibly grateful to be part of this organization."

Osborne was selected in the fifth round of the 2024 PWHL Draft following a standout NCAA career at Colgate University under Head Coach Greg Fargo. As a rookie in 2024-25, the 23-year-old from Westport, ON, launched her promising pro career with two wins, including one shutout, in 10 appearances along with a 2.22 goals-against-average and .916 save percentage. During her final season as a Raider, Osborne won 20 games with six shutouts, a 1.28 GAA and .941 SV%. She recently represented Team Canada at the Rivalry Series against the United States.

"This extension is another clear statement that the New York Sirens are continuing to build and move forward in our pursuit of excellence and success," said Daoust. "Securing the goaltending position with Kayle for the next three seasons allows our organization to remain strong in net while adding a unique dimension to our play. Her puck-handling ability perfectly complements our fast-transition identity, and her character elevates everyone around her - including her fellow goaltenders - as they push each other to be the best trio possible."

"I'm really excited to extend my contract in New York," said Osborne. "My teammates, the coaching staff, and the fans make this place so special. I am thankful for everyone who has been a part of my journey here so far, and I can't wait to see what is in store for this team."

Osborne is one of four Sirens players signed through 2027-28 along with defender Maja Nylén Persson, 2025 first overall pick Kristýna Kaltounková and second round pick Anne Cherkowski. Bourbonnais, captain Micah Zandee-Hart and fellow defender Allyson Simpson, plus alternate captain Sarah Fillier and fellow forwards Emmy Fecteau, Elle Hartje and Paetyn Levis are all signed through 2026-27.

New York drops the puck on their 2025-26 campaign on the road on Saturday, Nov. 22 against the Ottawa Charge. The team's home opener is slated for Saturday, Nov. 29 at 12 p.m. ET against the Vancouver Goldeneyes at Prudential Center.







