Ottawa Charge Announce Training Camp Roster Updates

Published on November 18, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

OTTAWA, ON - The Ottawa Charge announced today that the team has released forwards Élizabeth Gigučre and Alexandra Huszák, defenders Emma Bergesen, Vita Poniatovskaia and Jessica Adolfsson and goaltender Logan Angers.

All players released from Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Training Camps remain eligible to be signed by other teams. Final rosters for the 2025-26 PWHL season will be submitted to the league on Wednesday, Nov. 19, and can include a maximum of 23 active players.

The Charge now has 13 forwards, 7 defenders and three goaltenders for a total of 23 players at camp.

The team will open their season at home against the New York Sirens on Saturday, Nov. 22, at 7 p.m.







