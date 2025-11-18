New York Sirens Announce Training Camp Roster Updates

Published on November 18, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

NEW YORK - The New York Sirens announced today that the team has released forwards Alexis Paddington and Kira Juodikis from training camp.

All players released from Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Training Camps remain eligible to be signed by other teams.

The Sirens now have 13 forwards, 9 defenders and three goaltenders for a total of 26 players at camp. Rosters for the 2025-26 season must be finalized by Wednesday, Nov. 19, and can include a maximum of 23 active players.

New York will open the 2025-26 regular season on Nov. 22 on the road against the Ottawa Charge.







