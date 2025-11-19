Seattle Torrent Announce Training Camp Roster Updates

Published on November 18, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Seattle Torrent News Release







SEATTLE, WA - The Seattle Torrent announced today that the team has released forward Olivia Wallin and defender Lily Yovetich from training camp.

All players released from Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Training Camps remain eligible to be signed by other teams.

The Seattle Torrent now have 15 forwards, 8 defenders and three goaltenders for a total of 26 players at camp. Final rosters for the 2025-26 PWHL season will be submitted to the league on Wednesday, Nov. 19, and can include a maximum of 23 active players.







