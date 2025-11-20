Toronto Sceptres Announce 2025-26 Roster

Published on November 20, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

TORONTO, ON - The Toronto Sceptres have announced its official roster to open the 2025-26 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season. The 23-player active roster features 13 forwards, seven defenders and three goaltenders, while an additional three players open the season as reserves. Of the 26 total players, there are 14 returning members from the 2024-25 season alongside 12 new players.

"There's a special excitement that comes with a new season-especially with so many new faces in the room. What stands out is how quickly this group has connected off the ice. It's a strong foundation as we continue to build our chemistry and deepen the appreciation we have for one another and the opportunity we have collectively in front of us," said Sceptres General Manager Gina Kingsbury. "We believe that connection will translate to how we play: a group that is aligned, supportive, and unified in our style of play. We have a room full of people who are committed, connected, and ready to grow together. What we build this year-on the ice and off the ice-will come from the collective belief that this group is capable of something great. Looking forward to getting started!"

Following Training Camp, the Sceptres signed a trio of draft picks to one-year Standard Player Agreements, including forwards Kiara Zanon (2nd round), Clara Van Wieren (3rd round) and Sara Hjalmarsson (5th round). Additionally, goaltender Jessie McPherson has signed a two-year contract to complete the active roster. The team also signed defender Hanna Baskin (6th round) and forwards Kristin Della Rovere and Lauren Messier to Reserve Player contracts.

Toronto's Hockey Operations, Medical and Business teams are all returning, with new additions Amy Stefaniuk as Assistant Athletic Therapist and Shannon Stewart as Grassroots Growth Specialist joining the team. Steve McCollum will also be returning as Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach, a role that was previously unannounced.

The Sceptres will begin the quest for the Walter Cup visiting the defending champion Minnesota Frost on Friday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. ET in a game available to Canadian viewers on TSN. The team will welcome its home fans back to Coca-Cola Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 29 when they face-off against the Boston Fleet at 2 p.m. ET in a game available on CBC and CBC Gem in Canada. Both games air internationally on YouTube (except Canada, Czechia and Slovakia).

2025-26 Toronto Sceptres Roster:  

^Denotes returning players 

*Denotes rookies 

Forwards (13):

Jesse Compher ^

Maggie Connors ^

Claire Dalton

Clair DeGeorge

Emma Gentry *

Sara Hjalmarsson *

Emma Maltais ^

Natalie Spooner ^

Blayre Turnbull ^

Clara Van Wieren *

Daryl Watts ^

Emma Woods ^

Kiara Zanon *

Defenders (7):

Renata Fast ^

Kali Flanagan ^

Savannah Harmon ^

Anna Kjellbin ^

Jess Kondas ^

Allie Munroe ^

Ella Shelton

Goaltenders (3):

Elaine Chuli

Raygan Kirk ^

Jessie McPherson *

Reserves (3): 

Hanna Baskin, D *

Kristin Della Rovere, F

Lauren Messier, F *

Hockey Operations Staff:

Gina Kingsbury, General Manager

Troy Ryan, Head Coach

Rachel Flanagan, Assistant Coach

Jim Midgley, Assistant Coach

Stefanie Thompson, Assistant Coach (Video)

Brad Kirkwood, Goaltending Coach

Brad Fogal, Assistant Goaltending Coach

Vicky Sunohara, Coaching Consultant

Daniel Tkaczuk, Performance Coach Consultant

Tuula Puputti, Director, Hockey Operations

Lauriane Rougeau, Manager, Hockey Operations

Alana Goulden, Equipment Manager

Katie Hinton, Assistant Equipment Manager







