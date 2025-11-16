Toronto Beats Ottawa 3-2 in Overtime In first preseason Scrimmage

Published on November 16, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Toronto Sceptres News Release







OTTAWA, ON - The Toronto Sceptres secured a 3-2 overtime win over the Ottawa Charge on Sunday afternoon in the first of two head-to-head preseason scrimmages at TD Place. Maggie Connors scored the overtime winner on a breakaway, while the Sceptres' 2025 PWHL Draft picks Kiara Zanon and Emma Gentry scored during regulation. The Charge's goals were scored by Taylor House and offseason signee Élizabeth Giguère tied the game with 1:25 left to play in regulation. Elaine Chuli stopped 11 of 13 shots for Toronto, while Ottawa split time in net with Sanni Ahola playing the game's first half turning aside all 11 shots faced, then Logan Angers made 12 saves on 15 shots through the second half and extra time. Nine players for the Charge took PWHL ice for the first time, with another six from the Sceptres. The teams will take to the ice again tomorrow at 1 p.m. ET for their second and final scrimmage of the league's preseason.

LINEUPS

TORONTO SCEPTRES

Forwards:

Maggie Connors - Blayre Turnbull - Jesse Compher

Kiara Zanon - Emma Gentry - Anneke Rankila

Laura Messier - Clara Van Wieren - Claire Dalton

Sara Hjalmarsson - Clair DeGeorge - Kristin Della Rovere

Defenders:

Savannah Harmon - Renata Fast

Allie Munroe - Anna Kjellbin

Hanna Baskin - Jessica Kondas

Goaltenders:

Elaine Chuli

Raygan Kirk

OTTAWA CHARGE

Forwards:

Emily Clark - Gabbie Hughes - Élizabeth Giguère

Anna Shokhina - Mannon McMahon - Fanuza Kadirova

Anna Meixner - Taylor House - Rebecca Leslie

Sarah Wozniewicz - Alexa Vasko - Peyton Hemp

Defenders:

Rory Guilday - Jocelyne Laroque

Jessica Adolfsson - Vita Poniatovskaia

Brooke Hobson - Kathryn Reilly

Samantha Isbell

Goaltenders:

Sanni Ahola

Logan Angers







