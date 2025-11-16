Toronto Beats Ottawa 3-2 in Overtime in First Preseason Scrimmage
Published on November 16, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)
Ottawa Charge News Release
OTTAWA, ON - The Toronto Sceptres secured a 3-2 overtime win over the Ottawa Charge on Sunday afternoon in the first of two head-to-head preseason scrimmages at TD Place. Maggie Connors scored the overtime winner on a breakaway, while the Sceptres' 2025 PWHL Draft picks Kiara Zanon and Emma Gentry scored during regulation. The Charge's goals were scored by Taylor House and offseason signee Élizabeth Giguère tied the game with 1:25 left to play in regulation. Elaine Chuli stopped 11 of 13 shots for Toronto, while Ottawa split time in net with Sanni Ahola playing the game's first half turning aside all 11 shots faced, then Logan Angers made 12 saves on 15 shots through the second half and extra time. Nine players for the Charge took PWHL ice for the first time, with another six from the Sceptres. The teams will take to the ice again tomorrow at 1 p.m. ET for their second and final scrimmage of the league's preseason.
LINEUPS
TORONTO SCEPTRES
Forwards: Maggie Connors - Blayre Turnbull - Jesse Compher Kiara Zanon - Emma Gentry - Anneke Rankila Laura Messier - Clara Van Wieren - Claire Dalton Sara Hjalmarsson - Clair DeGeorge - Kristin Della Rovere
Defenders: Savannah Harmon - Renata Fast Allie Munroe - Anna Kjellbin Hanna Baskin - Jessica Kondas
Goaltenders: Elaine Chuli Raygan Kirk
OTTAWA CHARGE
Forwards: Emily Clark - Gabbie Hughes - Élizabeth Giguère Anna Shokhina - Mannon McMahon - Fanuza Kadirova Anna Meixner - Taylor House - Rebecca Leslie Sarah Wozniewicz - Alexa Vasko - Peyton Hemp
Defenders: Rory Guilday - Jocelyne Laroque Jessica Adolfsson - Vita Poniatovskaia Brooke Hobson - Kathryn Reilly Samantha Isbell
Goaltenders: Sanni Ahola Logan Angers
