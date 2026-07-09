Ottawa Charge to Play at Canadian Tire Centre Beginning 2026-27

Published on July 9, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Ottawa Charge News Release







OTTAWA, ON - The Ottawa Charge of the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) announced today that Canadian Tire Centre will become the team's primary home venue beginning with the 2026-27 season, ushering in a new era for women's professional hockey in the nation's capital.

The Charge will relocate from TD Place, which served as the team's primary home venue for its first three seasons. During that time, the team experienced significant growth and built one of the most passionate and engaged fan bases in the PWHL.

As TD Place enters a new phase of redevelopment, Canadian Tire Centre will provide the facilities needed to support the Charge's continued growth, serving as the team's primary home venue, practice facility and training centre.

"As the Charge community continues to grow, the move to the Canadian Tire Centre will position us to welcome more fans and continue building a memorable experience for our players and our supporters," said Ottawa Charge General Manager Mike Hirshfeld. "TD Place was the foundation of our early success, and we're deeply grateful for the energy our fans brought to every game in that building. In the playoffs, we witnessed that they could recreate that magic at CTC, and we're looking forward to continuing to build momentum in our new home."

The move also brings two major league hockey teams under the same roof and builds on the strong partnership between the Charge and the Ottawa Senators. Following the Senators' support during the club's postseason transition, the organizations will continue working together as the Charge make Canadian Tire Centre their home.

"Senators Sports & Entertainment is proud to officially welcome the Ottawa Charge to Canadian Tire Centre," said SS&E President and CEO Cyril Leeder. "The Ottawa-Gatineau region is fortunate to have two professional hockey teams competing at the highest level. In a short period of time the Charge have developed a substantial following and fanbase, and they have become an important part of our local hockey ecosystem."

This move marks a significant milestone not only for the Ottawa Charge, but also for the continued momentum of the PWHL as demand for professional women's hockey continues to rise across North America.

That momentum has been evident in Ottawa, where fan support at Canadian Tire Centre has continued to build. The Charge averaged 13,641 fans over their first six games at the venue. Among the highlights was a crowd of 17,114 on April 3 against the Montréal Victoire, setting a new women's hockey attendance record in Ottawa, surpassing the previous mark established by the Canadian National Women's Team. The Charge also set a PWHL single-game playoff attendance record when 16,894 fans attended the team's first 2026 PWHL Walter Cup Finals game at Canadian Tire Centre on May 18 against the Victoire.

The Ottawa Charge are now accepting deposits for new Season Ticket Memberships for the 2026-27 season. Fans interested in becoming Season Ticket Members can place a deposit today to secure priority access. Current Season Ticket Members will receive renewal details soon and no action is required at this time. For more information and to place your deposit, visit our website.







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