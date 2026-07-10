Charge Re-Sign Sarah Wozniewicz with Three-Year Deal

Published on July 10, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Ottawa Charge News Release







OTTAWA, ON - The Ottawa Charge today announced that forward Sarah Wozniewicz has been re-signed to a three-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement. Wozniewicz, who was among the team's three protections in Phase 3 of the PWHL's Expansion Player Distribution Process, is the first Charge player to be secured through the 2028-29 season.

Wozniewicz was Ottawa's third-round pick in the 2025 PWHL Draft and transitioned smoothly to the PWHL following a four-year collegiate career at the University of Wisconsin. The 22-year-old winger from Cochrane, AB, finished fourth in team scoring with seven goals and 13 points in 30 regular-season games, going from a fourth-line role to playing predominantly on the team's most productive offensive line alongside Brianne Jenner and Rebecca Leslie. Her seven goals tied for second among PWHL rookies and her 13 points tied for sixth in the draft class. The two-time NCAA National Champion tallied four game-winning goals for a share of the league lead with Leslie and Minnesota's Kelly Pannek. Each of her first three career goals were game-winners, including her second on Jan. 3 against the Frost as part of a season-high three-point performance in a 5-2 victory. In the playoffs, Wozniewicz recorded two goals and two assists in eight games, most among PWHL rookies.

Internationally, the "Wizard of Woz" brought home a silver medal with Canada from the 2020 IIHF U18 Women's World Championship.

The Charge now have 18 players under contract for the upcoming season, including 16 returnees. Wozniewicz joins a group of forwards that consists of Rebecca Leslie, Gabbie Hughes, Fanuza Kadirova, Kateřina Mrázová, Michela Cava and Brooke McQuigge, plus newcomers Dara Greig and Jenna Buglioni. Returning defenders include Ronja Savolainen, Jocelyne Larocque, Kathryn Reilly, Emma Greco, Brooke Hobson and Vita Poniatovskaia, with the goaltending trio of Gwyneth Philips, Sanni Ahola and Kendra Woodland also coming back.

A complete list of player signings and transactions is available on the officialPWHL Transactions Page.







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