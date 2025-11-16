Vancouver Goldeneyes Shut Out Seattle Torrent, 3-0, In First Preseason Scrimmage
Published on November 16, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)
Vancouver Goldeneyes News Release
VANCOUVER, BC - The Vancouver Goldeneyes won the first of two Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) preseason scrimmages against the Seattle Torrent by a score of 3-0 on Saturday night at the Pacific Coliseum. The Goldeneyes scored one goal per period, starting with a wrister from Malia Schneider in the final minute of the first period. Michela Cava added to the Goldeneyes' lead in the second period, with Michelle Karvinen scoring in the third. Emerance Maschmeyer stopped 20 shots for Vancouver through the first two periods, with Erica Fryer taking over in the third, making six saves. The Torrent's Corinne Schroeder and Carly 'CJ' Jackson made a combined 17 saves. The lineups featured 17 new PWHL players, including 10 for the Goldeneyes and seven for the Torrent. The teams will take to the ice again on Sunday at 5 p.m. PT for their second and final scrimmage of the league's preseason.
LINEUPS
SEATTLE TORRENT
Forwards:
Hannah Bilka - Alex Carpenter - Hilary Knight
Mikyla Grant-Mentis - Jenna Buglioni - Brooke Bryant
Lexie Adzija - Lily Delianedis - Natalie Snodgrass
Marah Wagner - Sydney Langseth - Jada Habisch
Defenders:
Aneta Tejralová - Cayla Barnes
Anna Wilgren - Lyndie Lobdell
Megan Carter - Lily Yovetich
Goaltenders:
Corinne Schroeder
Carly 'CJ' Jackson
VANCOUVER GOLDENEYES
Forwards:
Michelle Karvinen - Sarah Nurse - Michela Cava
Jenn Gardiner - Gabby Rosenthal - Abby Boreen
Taylor Lind - Darcie Lappan - Malia Schneider
Katie Chan - Brianna Brooks - Chanreet Bassi
Defenders:
Claire Thompson - Ashton Bell
Madison Samoskevich - Kennesha Miswaggon
Madison Clough - Karley Garcia
Goaltenders:
Emerance Maschmeyer
Erica Fryer
