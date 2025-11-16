Vancouver Goldeneyes Shut Out Seattle Torrent, 3-0, In First Preseason Scrimmage

Published on November 16, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Vancouver Goldeneyes News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - The Vancouver Goldeneyes won the first of two Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) preseason scrimmages against the Seattle Torrent by a score of 3-0 on Saturday night at the Pacific Coliseum. The Goldeneyes scored one goal per period, starting with a wrister from Malia Schneider in the final minute of the first period. Michela Cava added to the Goldeneyes' lead in the second period, with Michelle Karvinen scoring in the third. Emerance Maschmeyer stopped 20 shots for Vancouver through the first two periods, with Erica Fryer taking over in the third, making six saves. The Torrent's Corinne Schroeder and Carly 'CJ' Jackson made a combined 17 saves. The lineups featured 17 new PWHL players, including 10 for the Goldeneyes and seven for the Torrent. The teams will take to the ice again on Sunday at 5 p.m. PT for their second and final scrimmage of the league's preseason.

LINEUPS

SEATTLE TORRENT

Forwards:

Hannah Bilka - Alex Carpenter - Hilary Knight

Mikyla Grant-Mentis - Jenna Buglioni - Brooke Bryant

Lexie Adzija - Lily Delianedis - Natalie Snodgrass

Marah Wagner - Sydney Langseth - Jada Habisch

Defenders:

Aneta Tejralová - Cayla Barnes

Anna Wilgren - Lyndie Lobdell

Megan Carter - Lily Yovetich

Goaltenders:

Corinne Schroeder

Carly 'CJ' Jackson

VANCOUVER GOLDENEYES

Forwards:

Michelle Karvinen - Sarah Nurse - Michela Cava

Jenn Gardiner - Gabby Rosenthal - Abby Boreen

Taylor Lind - Darcie Lappan - Malia Schneider

Katie Chan - Brianna Brooks - Chanreet Bassi

Defenders:

Claire Thompson - Ashton Bell

Madison Samoskevich - Kennesha Miswaggon

Madison Clough - Karley Garcia

Goaltenders:

Emerance Maschmeyer

Erica Fryer







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from November 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.