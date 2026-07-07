Rebecca Leslie Signs Extension with Ottawa Charge Through 2027-28

Published on July 7, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Ottawa Charge News Release







OTTAWA, ON - The Ottawa Charge today announced that forward Rebecca Leslie has extended her Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement by one year and is now signed through the 2027-28 season. The Ottawa native was entering the second season of a two-year contract previously signed in June 2025.

Leslie enjoyed a career season in 2025-26, scoring 14 goals and collecting nine assists for 23 points in 30 games, up from the one goal and two assists she recorded in 27 games during her first season in the nation's capital in 2024-25. The 30-year-old right winger led the Charge in goals and tied for second in the PWHL, just two behind league leader Kelly Pannek, and was voted a Second Team All-Star. She also shared the league lead with Pannek and teammate Sarah Wozniewicz with four game-winning goals, and led the team with 99 shots on goal during the regular season and 21 in the playoffs. During the postseason, her four goals and six points led the team and notably featured the winning goal in the final minute of Game 3 of the PWHL Walter Cup Finals in front of nearly 17,000 fans at Canadian Tire Centre.

On June 16, Leslie was recognized during the PWHL Awards Ceremony as the 2025-26 recipient of the PWHL's "Hockey for All" award, presented by Scotiabank, to the player who has made the greatest impact in their community during the 2025-26 regular season. Driven by her belief to consistently show up where needed, Leslie leads by example and encourages others to get involved in the Ottawa community she is proud to call home.

The Charge have 16 players under contract for the upcoming season including 14 returnees. Leslie is part of a forward group that consists of Gabbie Hughes, Kateřina Mrázová, Michela Cava and Brooke McQuigge, plus newcomers Dara Greig and Jenna Buglioni. Defenders include Ronja Savolainen, Jocelyne Larocque, Kathryn Reilly, Emma Greco, Brooke Hobson and Vita Poniatovskaia, with the goaltending trio of Gwyneth Philips, Sanni Ahola and Kendra Woodland also intact.

A complete list of player signings and transactions is available on the officialPWHL Transactions Page.







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