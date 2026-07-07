PWHL Teams to Host 30+ Hockey Summer Camps from Coast to Coast Across North America in July and August, Reaching All Ages and Skill Levels

Published on July 7, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) News Release







NEW YORK AND TORONTO - School is out and that means PWHL Summer Camps are officially in session!

During the 2025-26 season, the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) saw a 500% increase in demand for its hockey programming, so to meet the excitement for the sport this summer, PWHL Summer Camps are back for their second season, with more than 30 events in home markets and new cities during July and August. From Vancouver and Los Angeles to Boston and Halifax, PWHL Summer Camps will reach players of all ages and skill levels from coast to coast across North America.

Hosted by PWHL teams, each market has a variety of offerings to meet community interests, beginning as young as U6, up to U18 and 18+, with hockey experience from recreational to competitive. PWHL Summer Camps are led by professional team staff and coaches and feature involvement from PWHL players.

UPS has been the presenting partner of Canadian PWHL Summer Camps since the program started and elevates their support this year as title sponsor. The PWHL's UPS Summer Camps are taking place in Vancouver, BC presented by Safe Software; Kingston, Ottawa, and Toronto, ON; Montréal, QC; and Halifax, NS. In the United States, PWHL Summer Camps are taking place in Seattle; Los Angeles and Anaheim, CA; Duluth, Hermantown, and St. Paul, MN; Superior, WI; Traverse City, MI; Rochester, NY; West Orange, NJ; and Boston.

To open pathways for more girls to play by removing barriers to hockey participation, UPS and the PWHL are offering grants to Canadian Summer Camps for girls from under-resourced communities.

Gem Winter, a U15 player on the Etobicoke Jr. Dolphins and member of the Women of Colour Hockey Collective, participated in last year's Toronto Sceptres camp through a UPS grant and shared more on her experience: "PWHL Summer Camp was such an amazing experience. I got to meet new people, make fun memories, and spend the week in a high-performance environment where we had the same treatments and experiences as the pros. It was such a special opportunity and something I'm so grateful I got to be part of."

PWHL Summer Camp registration is now open; players and families can find and register for camps at thepwhl.com.







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