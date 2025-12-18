Boston secures record Fifth-Straight victory with 2-0 Win over New York

Published on December 18, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

New York Sirens News Release









New York Sirens face off with the Boston Fleet

(New York Sirens, Credit: PWHL) New York Sirens face off with the Boston Fleet(New York Sirens, Credit: PWHL)

NEWARK, NJ - The Boston Fleet overtook the New York Sirens 2-0 on Wednesday night at Prudential Center to record their fifth-straight win, the most consecutive victories in team history. Aerin Frankel posted her third shutout of the season in her fifth start, turning away a season-high 33 shots. Ella Huber scored her first professional goal and the game-winner, 5:27 into the first period on the power play, assisted by fellow rookie Haley Winn. Liz Schepers doubled the Fleet's lead 9:46 into the second period with her first goal since scoring Minnesota's overtime winner to take home the 2025 Walter Cup. Kayle Osborne stopped 19 of 21 shots faced in the Sirens crease. This was the first of four meetings between the two nearby U.S. teams this season, with their next matchup coming in Boston on Jan. 28 at the Tsongas Center. The Fleet depart on a four-game road trip while the Sirens host one more matchup at home before flying south to Dallas for their first PWHL Takeover Tour™ game of the season.

QUOTES

Boston Head Coach Kris Sparre on what the Fleet's early success this season has meant to him as a first-year head coach: "I think what I'm most grateful for is the players. As a coach, you put together systems, you put together an identity and you want to have standards that you uphold every day. Our group right from day one has taken ownership of that and they bring it every practice, every game. It's not always perfect, but they find a way to get it done."

Fleet rookie forward Ella Huber on scoring her first PWHL goal: "It was fun. I've been waiting for this. We've been practicing a lot of two on ones recently and I've been told I have a shooter's mentality. Our [defenders] are incredible. They're great at getting the puck up the ice. Anytime Winn, Keller or any of our D are on the ice, we know that the puck is moving up the ice. I like to gain some speed and get the puck where it needs to be."

Sirens Head Coach Greg Fargo on the team's play facing Aerin Frankel: "There were a lot of good moments tonight where we had some quality looks throughout the game. I thought we had a good amount of offensive zone time where we had them on the ropes and tired. However, I think maybe we let them off the hook a little bit a few times where [our offense] was able to give her one that she can easily see and control the game while their shift was extended, and they were tired. In some other areas, we missed opportunities but there were a lot of great things. We had some great chances, and I thought Aerin played a great game once again."

New York forward Sarah Fillier on the change in linemates for the first time this season: "I thought we got some quality looks together. I think the change of the setup brings a bit more variety in how we can attack and how we saw that today. Like Fargs [Fargo] said, we're right there and we're getting good chances and pucks around the crease - we just have to bury one here."

NOTABLES

Boston extended its record setting run with a fifth-straight win to start the season, the most in PWHL history. The Fleet have won eight straight games against the Sirens (six in regulation, two in shootouts, dating back to Apr. 20, 2024) for the PWHL's longest win streak by one team against another. This is also just the second time a PWHL team has won five straight games in regulation (Toronto in 2024).

New York has outshot their opponent in all six games this season but have now gone eight straight periods without scoring a goal and have been shut out three times. They are the first team to lose consecutive games by shutout in PWHL history.

Aerin Frankel 's three shutouts on the season are more than the number of goals she's given up (2) and surpasses the two regular-season shutouts she had entering 2025-26. She's started all five Fleet games this season to tie the longest winning streak of her career (Jan. 5 to Feb. 12, 2025).

Ella Huber 's first period goal was the first point of her PWHL career, coming just a few hours before the rookie's 23rd birthday tomorrow. Boston's second-round pick out of the University of Minnesota finished her senior season ranked second for the Gophers and 12th in the NCAA in points (48).

Liz Schepers'first goal of the season came in her fourth game as a member of the Fleet. Her first goal of the 2024-25 season did not come until her 18th game (Feb. 28, 2025 at Montréal), while the clutch forward did not score in 2024 until her first Walter Cup Championship-winning goal. Schepers signed a two-year contract with the Fleet this offseason after spending the first two PWHL seasons with Minnesota.

Haley Winn 's primary assist on Huber's goal was her third of the season and the first-time the rookie has recorded points in consecutive games (2A on Dec. 7 vs. Minnesota). At the end of the game, the Fleet's second overall pick led all rookie defenders in assists and tied for the lead in points among all rookie skaters.

Jamie Lee Rattray 's primary helper on Schepers' second period goal was her fourth of the season, and her second time recording assists in consecutive games after she tallied an assist in each of the first two games this season (Nov. 11 & 29). Last season for the Fleet, it took the alternate captain 15 games to reach four assists.

Megan Keller recorded her third assist and fifth point of the season, bringing the Fleet captain to the top of the PWHL scoring leaderboard among all skaters and one of just two defenders to have five points this season. Keller's three assists to date are almost halfway to her 2024-25 season total of eight in 30 games.

The defensive pair of Winn (26:51) and Keller (25:56) combined for more than 50 minutes of ice time - each five plus minutes more than any other player - to shut down the Sirens' offense. The Fleet killed three minor penalties to remain the only PWHL team that is perfect on the penalty kill this season.

Kristin O'Neill won 11 of her 17 faceoffs tonight, putting her 26 wins ahead of the next closest center with 76 to Marie-Philip Poulin's 50. She also recorded three shots, two blocked shots, and a hit on the night.

Sarah Fillier tallied another two shots tonight to bring her total to 24 and remains second on the PWHL's leaderboard and first among Sirens. Kristýna Kaltounková 's five shots tonight put her two ahead of freshman teammate Anne Cherkowski 's 19 on the season for one and two in rookie shooting across the league.

Kayle Osborne started her league-leading sixth game and carries a .914 save percentage so far this season. Last season, the netminder played in 10 games for the Sirens, recording a .916 SV%.

THREE STARS

1. Aerin Frankel (BOS) 33/33 SV

2. Ella Huber (BOS) 1G

3. Liz Schepers (BOS) 1G

STANDINGS

Boston (5-0-0-0) - 1st Place

New York (2-0-0-4) - 5th Place (Tied)

UPCOMING SCHEDULES

Boston: Friday, Dec. 19 at Minnesota at 7 p.m. CT / 8 p.m. ET

New York: Sunday, Dec. 21 vs. Toronto at 12 p.m. ET

Images from this story







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from December 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.