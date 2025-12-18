Seattle Torrent Host Indigenous Peoples Celebration Game on December 21

SEATTLE - The Seattle Torrent is proud to join local organizations in celebrating Native culture and traditions during its first Indigenous Peoples Celebration game on Sunday, Dec. 21 (2 p.m. PT) at Climate Pledge Arena, as the Torrent take on the Boston Fleet. The event is part of the PWHL's Unity Game series, which celebrates diverse cultures and communities and promotes a welcoming and inclusive PWHL game experience for all.

The Torrent's Indigenous Peoples Celebration centers the below local Native-led community organizations to create opportunities for fans to celebrate, connect, learn and share Native cultures and traditions:

Chief Seattle Club is a Native-led organization based in Seattle, dedicated to ending homelessness through Native values by providing culturally grounded services and permanent supportive housing for urban Native communities

Red Eagle Soaring is a Seattle non-profit Youth Theatre empowering Native, First Nations and Indigenous youth to express themselves through traditional and contemporary performing arts

Seattle Indian Health Board has delivered holistic, culturally-grounded health care for more than 50 years, honoring Indigenous culture and community across three Seattle locations

Rise Above is dedicated to empowering Native youth to lead healthy lives by providing sports-oriented educational programming

In partnership with the above organizations and local Native community members, fans can look forward to activations pre-, during, and post-game, including:

Pop-up Native Art Gallery on the concourse (pre-game until 2nd intermission), featuring artwork fans can engage with.

Welcome song from the Black River Canoe Family - a group of Tribal peoples who descend from many of the ancestral villages in what we call Seattle today, including the Muckleshoot Tribe - led by Willard Bill Jr.

National Anthem performed by Nicole Suyama, Red Eagle Soaring.

Ceremonial puck drop by Rosalie Fish, member of the Cowlitz Tribe, former University of Washington track athlete, and a Native Sports Advocate and WSF Awardee for her work amplifying the voices of murdered and missing Indigenous women through sport.

Special intermission youth musical performance from Red Eagle Soaring.

Auction of PWHL and Torrent Commissioned art piece by David Wilson, member of the Lummi Tribe - a wood carved paddle featuring a painted Red Eagle Soaring x Torrent detail - will be auctioned on The Realest platform with proceeds benefitting Red Eagle Soaring.

"I'm so excited for the Torrent's Indigenous Peoples Celebration Unity Game on December 21," said Torrent forward Mikyla Grant-Mentis. "The PWHL's recognition of the many identities that shape our league is meaningful to me as a member of the Métis Nation of New Brunswick. I'm excited to meet and connect with Indigenous communities on the West Coast who will be present on the 21st to share their stories, traditions and culture."

Fans are encouraged to arrive early when doors open at 1:00 p.m. PT to browse the Native Art Gallery before the puck drops at 2:00 p.m. PT.







