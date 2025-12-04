Seattle Scores Two Late Goals against New York to Record First-Ever Home Win

Published on December 4, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

SEATTLE, WA - Seattle alternate captain Alex Carpenter and captain Hilary Knight scored two goals in 22 seconds late in the third period to secure the Torrent's first-ever home win at Climate Pledge Arena over the New York Sirens by a score of 2-1. Carpenter's game-tying goal at 18:36 was also Seattle's first home goal in team history, scored to the delight of the energetic crowd of 8,622. Rookie goaltender Hannah Murphy made 23 saves in her PWHL debut, earning the win opposite her former Colgate University teammate Kayle Osborne, who made 18 saves for the Sirens. New York's Paetyn Levis opened the scoring just 3:16 into the first period and the Sirens held their lead for 55 minutes of play. A Kristýna Kaltounková major penalty at 16:01 of the third put Seattle on the power play where they capitalized twice. Knight set up Carpenter's goal before scoring the winner at 18:58 for a two-point performance, with Hannah Bilka assisting on both goals. Tonight was New York's only trip to Climate Pledge Arena this season and the next time the two teams meet is in Dallas for the PWHL's Takeover Tour stop on December 28.

QUOTES

Torrent goaltender Hannah Murphy on her first professional start: "It was an awesome experience, starting in the locker room with all the girls being so supportive, and then coming out to the Seattle fanbase was unbelievable and unlike anything I've ever experienced. To cap it off with the win was awesome."

Seattle Head Coach Steve O'Rourke on the team's overall performance: "We're still finding who we are. You start to see a glimpse when three out of five of us are on the same page, and we're all right. When you get four of us on the same page, we start to look good, and when five of us are on the same page, we're going to be really tough to play against. And you saw in the third period that when we get to our principles of playing fast and playing direct, we're hard to handle."

New York Head Coach Greg Fargo on the performance tonight against Seattle: "I don't think we generated nearly as many chances as we have been. I don't think the number was there. I don't think the quality was there tonight. I thought Seattle did a really nice job to kind of keep us to the outside."

Sirens forward Paetyn Levis on the team's next test against the Vancouver Goldeneyes: "That was a tough one to lose late, but I think we've got to leave it here. Once we take the bus to Vancouver tomorrow, I think it's brand new and we have to get it done. This is a big road trip, so we have to capitalize on the next three points that we have because each one is just as important as the next."

NOTABLES

Alex Carpenter's historic goal for Seattle was the 20th of her career and scored against her former Sirens squad. The Torrent alternate captain is New York's all-time leading scorer with 43 points (19G, 24A) in 50 games during the league's first two seasons.

Hilary Knight recorded her first multi-point performance as a member of the Torrent and the tenth of her career. The captain scored the first game-winning goal in team history after tying for second in the category (4) last season with Boston.

Hannah Murphy became the first rookie goaltender to debut in the PWHL this season. The Torrent second-round pick is just the second rookie goaltender in PWHL history to win their first game following Boston's Emma Söderberg back on Jan. 17, 2024.

Hannah Bilka recorded her first multi-point game of the season, and the first multi-assist performance of her career. Her last multi-point game came almost a year ago on Jan. 5 with Boston when she scored a goal and an assist in the Takeover Tour game played in Seattle.

Julia Gosling recorded her first assist of the season after scoring the team's first two goals of the season in the opener. Both her and Bilka tied for third among rookies last season with three power play helpers which accounted for half of their six total assists apiece.

Paetyn Levis has scored in consecutive games for the first time in her PWHL career, four days after recording her first career multi-point game on Saturday (1G, 1A). Last season, it took her 10 games to net two goals.

Jincy Roese recorded a primary assist on the Levis goal for the second straight game to give her two assists in four games with the Sirens. In 2024-25, she led all Ottawa defenders in scoring with 14 points (3G, 11A)in 27 games.

Lauren Bernard has recorded an assist in consecutive games for the first time in her PWHL career. Her second point of the 2024-25 season didn't come until her 16th game, which was her first as a member of the Sirens on Mar. 16 after beginning the season with the Sceptres.

Levis played with both Roese and Bernard during her collegiate career at Ohio State, with the former Buckeyes trio combining on the Sirens lone goal.

Kayle Osborne has started a league leading four games so far this season for the Sirens and has allowed two or fewer goals in three of those games. During her rookie 2024-25 campaign, she surrendered two or fewer goals in four of her eight starts.

Sirens rookies Anne Cherkowski and Kristýna Kaltounková led all skaters with six shots on goal apiece, both career-highs.

Before recording their goals, Seattle's line of Knight, Carpenter, and Gosling had been dangerous all night, accounting for almost half of the Torrent's shots on goal (9/20).

Kristin O'Neill led all players in the faceoff circle winning 70.8% (17/24) of her draws. The Sirens center has taken 20 or more faceoffs in all four games this season.

Aneta Tejralová missed her second straight game for Seattle and is listed day-to-day with a lower body injury.

Jaime Bourbonnais was scratched from the Sirens lineup for the second straight game and is listed day-to-day with a lower body injury.

Seattle became the first team to win a game in regulation this season when trailing after two periods. In the team's season opener, they relinquished a third period lead against Vancouver before losing in overtime.

The Torrent became the first team in the PWHL to score two power play goals in a game this season.

This was New York's first game of the season decided by fewer than four goals.

THREE STARS

1. Hilary Knight (SEA) 1G, 1A

2. Alex Carpenter (SEA) 1G

3. Hannah Murphy (SEA) 23/24 SV

UPCOMING SCHEDULES

New York: Saturday, Dec. 6 at Vancouver at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Seattle: Wednesday, Dec. 17 vs. Ottawa at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT







