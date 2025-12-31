Sirens Record Second-Straight Win with 2-0 Victory over Goldeneyes

NEWARK, NJ - The New York Sirens close out 2025 with back-to-back wins for the first time this season, overtaking the Vancouver Goldeneyes 2-0 at Prudential Center on New Year's Eve. Kayle Osborne turned away all 27 of Vancouver's shots to record a career-high second shutout of the season in her league-leading ninth game of the season. New York came out hot at both ends of the ice with forward Kristýna Kaltounková opening scoring just 1:21 into the first for the Sirens' game winning goal. Savannah Norcross added insurance to the Sirens lead at 4:39 into the third with her first career goal. The Sirens survived a late charge by the Goldeneyes who pulled goalie Emerance Maschmeyer for an extra attacker in the game's final three minutes.

Both teams entered play this afternoon coming off tight Takeover Tour matchups this weekend, with the Goldeneyes losing in overtime to the Minnesota Frost in Edmonton, while the Sirens narrowly overtook the Seattle Torrent in Dallas. New York continues its short Prudential Center homestand hosting the Montréal Victoire on Friday, while Vancouver heads to Detroit for its second Takeover Tour game on Saturday vs. Boston.

QUOTES

New York Head Coach Greg Fargo on the strategy with Fillier out of the lineup: "Not anything too different, honestly. There was some shuffling that happened. We moved Kalty [Kaltounková] from the wing to center, which was a change the situation allowed us to make. We found a good balance throughout our lineup that we felt would be effective against Vancouver and how they were putting their lines together. I think everybody did a great job tonight - playing a strong brand of team hockey. That's the result you get. I thought everyone did a nice job filling their roles and playing to their potential."

Sirens netminder Kayle Osborne on being the only goaltender in the league to play all games for a team this season: "You take it game by game, and if your number is called, you're ready to go. That's the mindset throughout our locker room."

Vancouver Head Coach Brian Idalski on his team's scoring opportunities throughout the game: "We've discussed increasing our shot frequency because it's the lowest in the league - that's how you start to create second opportunities - and being more aggressive about getting in the middle of the ice and getting pucks on net. We're still a little too perimeter too often."

Goldeneyes captain Ashton Bell on looking for a win on the road: "Either we're coming out here, or they're coming out to us, so I think we can't make excuses for ourselves [with travel] and we need to find ways to simplify our game at the start. Get pucks deep, play hard and then hopefully the game will open up for us. Having a good start will be a big emphasis for us heading into the new year."

NOTABLES

New York snapped a five-game losing streak in Dallas on Sunday with their 4-3 win over the Seattle Torrent and enter 2026 on a winning streak for the first time this season.

The Sirens' scoresheet featured four new names who recorded their first points of the season (Norcross, Bargman, Fecteau, Vespa). New York has now received offensive production from six different rookies, the most in the PWHL.

Vancouver outshot their opponent for the first time this season with 27 to New York's 26 shots, while it is the first time the Sirens have been outshot this season.

Kayle Osborne became just the second PWHL netminder to record two shutouts this season, behind Aerin Frankel's three for Boston. It's the first time the sophomore goalie has recorded more than one shutout in a PWHL season, her last coming in New York's season opener on Nov. 22 in Ottawa. Osborne is the only backstop to start all her team's games this season.

Kristýna Kaltounková's fourth goal of the season leads all rookies and is tied for the second most in the league overall, alongside teammate Taylor Girard. The Czech first overall pick tallied four shots on net, bringing her total to 35 on the season - the most of any skater heading into 2026.

Savannah Norcross's first goal of her PWHL career came in her 29th game and her second season with the Sirens. The Massachusetts native played 20 games during New York's inaugural season before spending last season (2024-25) with Lulea HF of the SDHL where she recorded 26 points (8G, 18A).

Anna Bargman notched the first point of her professional career, after starting in all nine of the Sirens' games this season, with an assist on Kaltounková's first period goal. New York's 2025 fifth round pick out of Yale University ranks fourth all-time in Bulldog history with 53 career goals and is one of just six players to surpass 100 total points.

Emmy Fecteau's first career assist was her second PWHL point across two seasons where she's played every one of the Sirens' games (39). Her last point also came at Prudential Center, scoring a goal on Dec. 18, 2024 vs. Toronto.

Kayla Vespa tallied her first point of the season with a secondary assist on Norcross's third period goal. It is the forward's first point since scoring a goal on Apr. 30, 2024 vs. Ottawa. She has four points (2G, 2A) in 42 games across New York's three PWHL seasons.

Sophie Jaques recorded four shots over her game-leading 26:52 of ice time, a season-high and 3:37 more than any other skater today. Her previous season-high was 25:56 on Nov. 26 in Ottawa.

Emerance Maschmeyer started her seventh game of the season and second against New York, stopping 24/26 shots.

Olivia Knowles dressed for the first time this season on the Sirens blue line, her 13th game in two seasons with the team.

Sarah Fillier was scratched from the New York lineup for the first time in her career and is listed day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Claire Thompson missed her first career game in two seasons between Minnesota and Vancouver, marked as day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

THREE STARS

1. Kayle Osborne (NY) 27/27 SV

2. Kristýna Kaltounková (NY) 1G

3. Savannah Norcross (NY) 1G

STANDINGS

New York (4-0-0-5) - 4th Place

Vancouver (2-1-1-5) - 6th Place (Tied)







