Seattle's Aneta Tejralová Suspended Two Games

Published on December 31, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) News Release







NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) today announced that, after an automatic review by the PWHL Player Safety Committee, Seattle Torrent defender Aneta Tejralová has been suspended for two games. The incident reviewed was a major penalty and game misconduct for an illegal check to the head at 11:25 of the first period during Sunday's game against the New York Sirens.

In their review, the PWHL Player Safety Committee determined that Tejralová delivered a high, forceful, predatory check that made her opponent's head the main point of contact on a play where such contact to the head was avoidable.

This is the first major penalty of Tejralová's PWHL career, and she has been neither fined nor suspended previously in her 58-game career.

The PWHL Player Safety Committee monitors all games and is responsible for providing independent review and recommendations on supplementary discipline. Chaired by Jayna Hefford, PWHL Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations, the committee also includes Vice Chair Chris Burkett, PWHL Vice President of Labour Relations and Player Safety; Cassie Campbell-Pascall, PWHL Special Advisor; Meghan Duggan, Special Consultant to PWHL Hockey Operations; Mike Murphy, a long-time NHL executive and former VP of Hockey Operations; Matt McMahon, a member of the NHL's Player Safety department.







