O'Brien Hat Trick Leads New York to Win over Seattle in Dallas

Published on December 29, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Casey O'Brien reacts after a goal for the New York Sirens

DALLAS, TX - Third overall pick Casey O'Brien scored her first three career goals to lead the New York Sirens to a 4-3 victory over the Seattle Torrent on Sunday night at American Airlines Center in the PWHL Takeover Tour™ presented by BJ's Wholesale Club. The win came before a crowd of 8,514 in the first-ever PWHL game played in Dallas and saw New York come from behind three different times to snap a four-game losing streak. O'Brien was one of five different goal scorers to find the back of the net for the first time this season. Her first goal at 18:23 of the first period tied the game 1-1, then her second on the power play at 13:01 of the middle frame tied the game 2-2. Fellow rookie Maddi Wheeler made it 3-3 at 9:33 of the third period, paving the way for O'Brien's hat trick goal on the power play at 16:40, which held as the game-winner. Danielle Serdachny and Mikyla Grant-Mentis scored first period goals for Seattle at 5:33 and 19:28, respectively, and Lexie Adzija scored for the Torrent at 1:47 of the third period for the team's third go-ahead goal. Kayle Osborne picked up the win with a season-high 30 saves against her former Colgate University teammate, Hannah Murphy, who stopped 37 shots for the second straight game, suffering her first career loss. The Sirens will play a New Year's Eve matinee at home against Vancouver to wrap up the 2025 calendar, while the Torrent will play another Takeover Tour game next Saturday against Toronto in Hamilton, ON.

QUOTES

New York forward Casey O'Brien on the chemistry of her linemates that resulted in her three-goal game: "We've been putting in a lot of work in practice and video, focusing on the little things. It's been frustrating at times when the results weren't there but tonight felt like the payoff. Every goal came from everyone doing the small details that start in the D zone, even when they don't always get noticed. I'm really proud of the group and how we pulled out the win. It was a hard-fought game with plenty of ups and downs, but our third period showed what we're capable of when we stay committed."

Sirens Head Coach Greg Fargo on the ups and downs of the game: "I thought there were some moments where we had to respond in the right way. We got down a couple times throughout the gamethe back-to-back penalties there in the third, to come out of that, and for Wheels [Maddi Wheeler] to earn herself a breakaway in that play, I thought that was really a pivotal moment of the game. It changed momentum for us. But as Casey said, I'm really proud of our effort all the way through. I think we stuck to our game plan, stuck to playing a strong 60 minutes, so good to get the reward at the end."

Seattle forward Hilary Knight on the Torrent's first PWHL Takeover Tour experience in Dallas: "To be able to have that exposure for young fans who get to see us out there and play right in front of their eyes is pretty special. I know the community embraced us really well, and it was exciting to have our player Hannah Bilka from this area to bring professional women's hockey to Dallas in front of a home crowd to watch her play at the highest level."

Torrent Head Coach Steve O'Rourke on Lexie Adzija and Mikyla Grant Mentis' first goals of the season, and overall performance of the third line: "They're certainly building momentum. Each game they've had great opportunities to score goals, and they just keep churning and building that momentum, and tonight they got rewarded for it. It's good to see."

NOTABLES

This was the fourth of 16 games in the 2025-26 PWHL Takeover Tour™ and so far, each has been decided by one goal, with the previous three going to extra time.

New York has now outshot their opponent in all eight games this season and have produced three of the league's four highest single game shot counts of 40 or more.

Seattle entered tonight's action with just five different goal scorers, fewest in the PWHL, before getting goals from three different players.

Casey O'Brien is the first rookie, and third skater, to record a hat trick this season and the first player in PWHL history to score a hat trick in a Takeover Tour game. She's also the first player in the PWHL to score two power play goals in a single game this season. This marks her first career point streak (3G, 1A) and puts her tied for second in rookie scoring with five points (3G, 2A) in eight games after winning the 2025 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award and leading the NCAA with 88 points (26G, 62A) in 41 games with Wisconsin.

Maddi Wheeler's first career goal came in her eighth career game and on her 21st shot of the season. The Sirens fourth-round pick began her career with three assists in her debut and now has her first career point streak following an assist last week against Toronto.

Jaime Bourbonnais became the first defender this season to record a three-point performance with a career-high three assists tonight. The Sirens alternate captain had four previous two-point efforts and just one during the 2024-25 campaign she finished with seven points (2G, 5A) in 30 games.

Kayle Osborne remains the only goaltender to play in all of her team's games so far this season. As a rookie in 2024-25, she faced 30 or more shots in four of her 10 appearances.

Mikyla Grant-Mentis recorded her first multi-point performance of the season, and fourth of her career, and has three points in her last three games following an assist on Dec. 21 against Boston. The Torrent forward last scored both a goal and an assist in a game with Montréal on Jan. 8, while the last of her three goals scored in 2024-25 also beat Osborne on Feb. 15.

Danielle Serdachny's first goal of the season was scored against her former Colgate University goaltender. It was her second point of the campaign after recording an assist in Seattle's season opener. As a rookie last season with Ottawa, the 2024 second overall pick scored twice with her tallies coming in her first and eighth game.

Lexie Adzija's first goal is also her first point of the season as a member of the Torrent. She scored twice last season in 29 games with Boston, with the first one scored in her 22nd game.

Megan Carter picked up her second assist in four games with a primary helper on the game's opening goal by Serdachny. The Torrent defender's two points are tied for the team lead among rearguards and surpasses the one assist she tallied in 19 games as a rookie last season with Toronto.

Natalie Snodgrass recorded her first point in six games as a member of the Torrent with a primary assist on the Grant-Mentis goal. She had one assist and two points in 21 games in her second season with Ottawa in 2024-25, with both coming in the final three games of the campaign.

Hilary Knight has recorded an assist in consecutive games for the second time this season. The Torrent captain's six helpers lead the team and ranks second in the PWHL.

Lyndie Lobdell picked up her first career PWHL point with an assist in her fourth game. She was selected by the Torrent in the fifth-round of the 2025 PWHL Draft after finishing her Penn State tenure with a career-high 17 assists and 21 points in 38 games in 2024-25.

Elle Hartje had her first assist since recording two in the Sirens season opener and is now halfway to the six helpers she produced in 27 games as a rookie in 2024-25.

Paetyn Levis' second assist and fourth point of the season bring her halfway to her 2024-25 season total of eight points (4G, 4A) in 30 games.

Sarah Fillier has her first point streak of the season with one assist in consecutive games. The 2025 PWHL Rookie of the Year and co-scoring leader had four different point streaks last season, including two six-game stretches.

Kristin O'Neill picked up her first assist and second point as a member of the Sirens. She also led all skaters with a season-high six shots on goal.

Taylor Girard collected her first assist of the season and has her first career point streak (1G, 1A). The New York forward's streak follows a five-game point drought after her season-opening hat trick.

Hannah Murphy allowed multiple goals against for the first time in her PWHL career with tonight's four goals exceeding the three she surrendered across her first three career starts and wins. The Torrent second-round pick became the first goaltender this season to record an assist, having previously tallied three helpers during her collegiate career.

Alex Carpenter took a game-high 28 faceoffs for the third time this season and had a game-high 19 wins at the dot. The Torrent alternate captain leads all PWHL centers with 170 faceoffs and is the first to surpass 100 faceoff wins this season (104).

Jenna Buglioni was scratched from the Torrent lineup for the second straight game and is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

The first-ever PWHL game in Texas was a homecoming for Torrent forward Hannah Bilka (Coppell) and Sirens defender Allyson Simpson (Frisco).

THREE STARS

1. Casey O'Brien (NY) 3G

2. Maddi Wheeler (NY) 1G

3. Mikyla Grant-Mentis (SEA) 1G, 1A

STANDINGS

Seattle (3-0-1-3) - 5th Place

New York (3-0-0-5) - 6th Place (Tied)

UPCOMING SCHEDULES

New York: Wednesday, Dec. 31 vs. New York at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT

Seattle: Saturday, Jan. 3 at Toronto (in Hamilton) at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT

