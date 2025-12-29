Toronto Sceptres Host asian Heritage cÎlebration Game on December 30

TORONTO - The Toronto Sceptres are proud to join local organizations in celebrating Asian culture and traditions during its first Asian Heritage Celebration game on Tuesday, Dec. 30 (7 p.m. ET) at Coca-Cola Coliseum, as the Sceptres face off against the Minnesota Frost in their last game of 2025. The event is part of the PWHL's Unity Game series, which celebrates diverse cultures and communities and promotes a welcoming and inclusive PWHL game experience for all.

Fans can look forward to activations pre-, during, and post-game, including:

Art Giveaway for the first 4,000 fans in attendance who will receive a print of the logo artwork created by Erika Flores, a Filipino-Canadian artist (Follow her @ INKSCRPT). "My hope is that this illustration inspires both current and future generations, emphasizing that the beauty of sport is rooted in aspirations and that with the growth of women's hockey, we can all achieve our dreams."

National Anthem performed by Ann Chau, Toronto-based Chinese singer-songwriter

First intermission Kung Fu Demonstration & Storytelling by the Shaolin Temple Quanfa Institute. A performance blending martial arts, philosophy, and cultural storytelling, highlighting the discipline and heritage behind Shaolin traditions

The Sceptres will also be highlighting and welcoming the following groups:

The South Asian Hockey Association (SAHA) is a not-for-profit organization advancing inclusion, representation, and opportunity for South Asian athletes in hockey. Through mentorship, development programs, tournaments, and community outreach, SAHA works to reduce barriers to participation and increase visibility for South Asian communities within the sport.

The Shaolin Temple Quanfa Institute is a martial arts and cultural training organization rooted in the traditions of Shaolin Kung Fu, Tai Chi, and Qigong. Emphasizing discipline, philosophy, and physical expression, the Institute preserves and shares centuries-old practices through education and performance.







