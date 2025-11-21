Minnesota Frost Open Season Tonight with Banner Raising Celebrating Back-To-Back Walter Cup Wins

Published on November 21, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Minnesota Frost News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - The Minnesota Frost will officially open their 2025-26 season tonight in St. Paul, where the two-time defending Walter Cup Champions will raise another championship banner to the rafters of Grand Casino Arena.

Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 5:45p.m. for the pre-game ceremony where PWHL Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations Jayna Hefford will honor the 2025 Walter Cup Champions. The full Frost roster - including players, coaches, and hockey operations staff - will be introduced prior to puck drop. The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a replica Walter Cup mini-banner to commemorate the occasion.

Tonight's matchup also marks Toronto's first return to St. Paul since Game Four of the 2025 PWHL Semifinals on May 14, when Taylor Heise scored at the 16:00 mark of overtime to clinch the series and send Minnesota to its second consecutive league final.

The Frost enter Opening Night with a remarkable run of overtime performances. Minnesota's last five games, dating back to that semifinal victory over Toronto, have all extended beyond regulation. The team posted a 4-1 record across those contests, with the only loss coming in a 2-1 overtime decision to Ottawa in Game One of the 2025 Walter Cup Final.

Puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m. CT at Grand Casino Arena. For more information on tickets, including Season Ticket Memberships, partial ticket packages, and single game options, please visit the Minnesota Frost ticketing page. 







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from November 21, 2025

Minnesota Frost Open Season Tonight with Banner Raising Celebrating Back-To-Back Walter Cup Wins - Minnesota Frost

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.