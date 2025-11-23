Fleet Sign Zafuto to 10-Day Contract
Published on November 23, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)
Boston Fleet News Release
BOSTON, MA - The Boston Fleet announced today that defender Olivia Zafuto has been signed to a 10-day contract ahead of tomorrow's season opener. The move was made to help solidify the team's blue line depth while defender Zoe Boyd is sidelined day-to-day with a lower-body injury.
The Fleet will host the Montréal Victoire on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET at the Tsongas Center. The matchup marks the season debut for both clubs as they begin the 2025-26 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season.
