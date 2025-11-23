Montréal Victoire Sign Forward Maya Labad

Published on November 23, 2025

Montreal Victoire News Release







MONTRÉAL - The Montréal Victoire announced on Saturday that the club has signed forward Maya Labad to a Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement (SPA).

Labad was originally signed as a Reserve Player for the Victoire at the conclusion of training camp. The 23-year-old forward from Mascouche, QC was selected in the fifth round (36th overall) in the PWHL Draft in June.

The signing corresponds to the placement of forward Jade Downie-Landry on long-term injured reserve (LTIR), retroactive to Nov. 19, after suffering an upper body injury during an off-ice workout.







