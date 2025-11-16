Fleet Announce Keller as Captain, Müller and Rattray as Alternates

BOSTON, MA - The Boston Fleet announced today that defender Megan Keller has been named team captain for the 2025-26 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season. Forward Alina Müller has been named an alternate captain for the first time with the Fleet and forward Jamie Lee Rattray will retain her leadership role as alternate captain for the third consecutive season.

"This group brings an excellent balance of leadership to our locker room," said Boston Fleet Head Coach Kris Sparre. "Megan is a highly competitive individual. She sets the standard for work, compete and how we want to act not only at the rink but in our community. Alina brings a passion to the ice that shows her deep love for the game and her bond with Boston. She sets the standard for professionalism every day and is the kind of leader our players can model themselves after. Rattray is a veteran leader whose mentorship will be vital in our room. I have full confidence in their ability to guide the Fleet and set the competitive standard we expect every night."

MEGAN KELLER - CAPTAIN

A native of Farmington, Michigan, Keller will step into the role of captain after serving as an alternate during the first two PWHL seasons. As a foundational member of Boston's roster, Keller has never missed a game for the Fleet, dating back to Boston's inaugural puck drop on Jan. 3, 2024. Throughout 54 Fleet regular-season games and eight playoff appearances (2024), Keller has recorded nine goals and 23 assists for 32 points while defending Boston's blue line. The 2024 PWHL Defender of the Year finalist has made a name for herself globally for her poise, leadership and intensity on the ice.

"This is a huge honor," said Fleet Captain Keller. "It's so special to be a part of this team and especially this leadership group. It's an important task at hand and I couldn't be more excited for the opportunity ahead."

Outside of the PWHL, the 29-year-old is a veteran with Team USA, earning an Olympic gold medal in 2018 and a silver medal in 2022. She has also represented the U.S. in nine World Championships, capturing six gold medals (2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2023, 2025) and three silver (2021, 2022, 2024). Keller has been a beloved athlete in the city of Boston since her four seasons at Boston College (2014-17, 2018-19) where she was a three-time First Team All-American.

ALINA MÜLLER - ALTERNATE CAPTAIN

A native of Winterthur, Switzerland, Müller has solidified herself as a core offensive weapon for the Fleet by earning 14 goals and 24 assists for 38 points throughout the first two seasons of the PWHL. Before even hitting the ice, Müller made history at the 2024 PWHL Draft, becoming the first international player drafted into the league (selected by Boston in the 1st round, 3rd overall). After an impressive rookie season in 2024, Müller was named a finalist for PWHL Rookie of the Year and delivered one of the most memorable moments of the inaugural PWHL Playoffs with her double-overtime heroics in Minnesota to force a decisive Game 5 in the PWHL Walter Cup Finals. During the 2024-25 season, Müller led the league in shorthanded 'jailbreak' goals with two, including one scored just nine seconds into a penalty kill on Feb. 20.

"I'm very proud to be a part of this leadership group," said Müller. "It's very special. We were able to learn a lot last the past two years from our elite leaders paving the way. I can't wait to do this with the whole team."

Outside of the PWHL, the 27-year-old is a three-time Olympian with Switzerland (2014, 2018, 2022), earning bronze in 2014. At age 15, she scored the game-winning goal against Sweden, becoming the youngest player in women's hockey history to earn an Olympic medal. She recently became a five-time recipient of Swiss Hockey's Woman of the Year honor (2018, 2019, 2022, 2024, 2025) and has been a cornerstone of the program for more than a decade. Müller is no stranger to wearing a letter in Boston where she was a member of the Northeastern Huskies' leadership group for three consecutive seasons (alternate, 2020-22; captain 2022-23). Müller went on to graduate as the program's all-time leading scorer.

JAMIE LEE RATTRAY - ALTERNATE CAPTAIN

A native of Kanata, Ontario, Rattray has served as alternate captain for the Fleet for the past two seasons, cementing herself as a core member of Boston's leadership group. Rattray has played in every regular-season game for the Fleet (54), as well as six playoff appearances in 2024. Throughout her time in the PWHL, Rattray has earned seven goals and 15 assists for 22 points for Boston. On and off the ice Rattray has been a steady veteran leader who truly embodies the Fleet's team-first mentality.

"We've built something really special here and it's shown over the past two years," said Rattray. "I'm obviously super excited. We have a great group of people in our locker room and to be alongside these two is pretty special. We have some big things on the horizon and I'm excited to be a part of it."

Outside of the PWHL, the 33-year-old is a veteran with Hockey Canada, earning a gold medal at Beijing 2022 during her Olympic debut. Rattray also represented Canada at seven World Championships, earning three gold medals (2021, 2022, 2024), three silver (2015, 2016, 2023) and one bronze (2019). The 2014 Patty Kazmaier award winner also helped the Golden Knights win Clarkson's first National Championship in 2014.

The Fleet will travel to play two preseason scrimmages against the Montréal Victoire on Saturday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m. ET and Monday, Nov. 17 at 2 p.m. ET at Verdun Auditorium.







