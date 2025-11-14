Minnesota Wins First Preseason Scrimmage 5-2 over New York
Published on November 13, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)
New York Sirens News Release
WEST ORANGE, NJ - The Minnesota Frost won their first of two Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) preseason scrimmages against the New York Sirens by a score of 5-2 on Thursday afternoon at Codey Arena. The Frost scored five straight goals, including a first period marker by Kendall Coyne Schofield, second period goals by Britta Curl-Salemme and Mae Batherson, and third period tallies from Peyton Anderson and Kelly Pannek. Maddi Wheeler and first overall pick Kristýna Kaltounková replied with goals for the Sirens late in the final frame. Nicole Hensley stopped 25 shots to record the win, and Kaley Doyle made 24 saves in defeat. The lineups notably featured 19 new PWHL players, including nine for the Frost and 10 for the Sirens. The teams will take to the ice again on Friday at 12 p.m. ET for their second and final scrimmage of the league's preseason.
LINEUPS
MINNESOTA FROST
Forwards:
Kendall Coyne Schofield - Kelly Pannek - Kaitlyn O'Donohoe
Britta Curl-Salemme - Dominique Petrie - Claire Butorac
Abby Hustler - Anna Segedi - Katy Knoll
Peyton Anderson - Vanessa Upson - Alyssa Machado
Madison Mashuga
Defenders:
Mae Batherson - Sidney Morin
Madison Bizal - Ava Rinker
Kendall Cooper - Brooke Becker
Goaltenders:
Nicole Hensley
Marlčne Boissonnault
NEW YORK SIRENS
Forwards:
Kristýna Kaltounková - Casey O'Brien - Anne Cherkowski
Emmy Fecteau - Kayla Vespa - Taylor Girard
Maddi Wheeler - Elle Hartje - Anna Bargman
Kira Juodikis - Alexis Paddington - Savannah Norcross
Defenders:
Jincy Roese - Allyson Simpson
Lauren Bernard - Jaime Bourbonnais
Nicole Vallario - Olivia Knowles
Goaltenders:
Kaley Doyle
Callie Shanahan
