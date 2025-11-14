Minnesota Wins First Preseason Scrimmage 5-2 over New York

Published on November 13, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

New York Sirens News Release







WEST ORANGE, NJ - The Minnesota Frost won their first of two Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) preseason scrimmages against the New York Sirens by a score of 5-2 on Thursday afternoon at Codey Arena. The Frost scored five straight goals, including a first period marker by Kendall Coyne Schofield, second period goals by Britta Curl-Salemme and Mae Batherson, and third period tallies from Peyton Anderson and Kelly Pannek. Maddi Wheeler and first overall pick Kristýna Kaltounková replied with goals for the Sirens late in the final frame. Nicole Hensley stopped 25 shots to record the win, and Kaley Doyle made 24 saves in defeat. The lineups notably featured 19 new PWHL players, including nine for the Frost and 10 for the Sirens. The teams will take to the ice again on Friday at 12 p.m. ET for their second and final scrimmage of the league's preseason.

LINEUPS

MINNESOTA FROST

Forwards:

Kendall Coyne Schofield - Kelly Pannek - Kaitlyn O'Donohoe

Britta Curl-Salemme - Dominique Petrie - Claire Butorac

Abby Hustler - Anna Segedi - Katy Knoll

Peyton Anderson - Vanessa Upson - Alyssa Machado

Madison Mashuga

Defenders:

Mae Batherson - Sidney Morin

Madison Bizal - Ava Rinker

Kendall Cooper - Brooke Becker

Goaltenders:

Nicole Hensley

Marlčne Boissonnault

NEW YORK SIRENS

Forwards:

Kristýna Kaltounková - Casey O'Brien - Anne Cherkowski

Emmy Fecteau - Kayla Vespa - Taylor Girard

Maddi Wheeler - Elle Hartje - Anna Bargman

Kira Juodikis - Alexis Paddington - Savannah Norcross

Defenders:

Jincy Roese - Allyson Simpson

Lauren Bernard - Jaime Bourbonnais

Nicole Vallario - Olivia Knowles

Goaltenders:

Kaley Doyle

Callie Shanahan







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from November 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.