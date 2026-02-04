Toronto Sceptres Ready for Competition at Olympic Winter Games

Published on February 4, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

TORONTO (February 4, 2026) - Nine players from the Toronto Sceptres organization will be participating in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 Women's Ice Hockey Tournament. The tournament runs from Feb. 5-19, 2026. Listed below are the preliminary round schedules for the three nations that the nine Sceptres Olympians are representing.

Canada

Players: Renata Fast (alternate captain, third Olympics), Emma Maltais (second Olympics), Ella Shelton (second Olympics), Natalie Spooner (fourth Olympics), Blayre Turnbull (alternate captain, third Olympics), Daryl Watts (first Olympics)

Staff: Gina Kingsbury (General Manager), Troy Ryan (Head Coach), Brad Kirkwood (Goaltending Coach), Stef Thomson (Assistant Coach, Video), Alana Goulden (Equipment Manager), Daniel Tkaczuk (Performance Coach Consultant)

Feb. 5 vs. Finland, 3:10 p.m. ET

Feb. 7 vs. Switzerland, 3:10 p.m. ET

Feb. 9 vs. Czechia, 3:10 p.m. ET

Feb. 10 vs. United States, 2:10 p.m. ET

Sweden

Players: Sara Hjalmarsson (alternate captain, third Olympics), Anna Kjellbin (captain, second Olympics)

Feb. 5 vs. Germany, 6:10 a.m. ET

Feb. 7 vs. Italy, 8:40 a.m. ET

Feb. 8 vs. France, 10:40 a.m. ET

Feb. 10 vs. Japan, 6:10 a.m. ET

Italy

Player: Kristin Della Rovere (first Olympics)

Feb. 5 vs. France, 8:40 a.m. ET

Feb. 7 vs. Sweden, 8:40 a.m. ET

Feb. 9 vs. Japan, 6:10 a.m. ET

Feb. 10 vs. Germany, 10:40 a.m. ET

Please check your local listings for how you can watch these games. CBC is Canada's Olympic Network, including extensive coverage on CBC Gem. CBC has partnered with Sportsnet and TSN for additional broadcast coverage.

The Sceptres announced on Monday that they will host a watch party on Sat. Feb. 7 at LOCAL Public Eatery in Liberty Village to cheer on the team's six Canadian athletes as they take on Switzerland in their second game of the tournament beginning at 3:00 p.m. Fans looking to attend can reserve their table here.

Stay tuned for more information on Toronto Sceptres events during the Olympic tournament here at home.

The Sceptres will continue to provide updates on how the nine players are faring - one after games are completed on Feb. 7 and another at the conclusion of the preliminary round on Feb. 10. Additional updates will be provided throughout the Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and Medal Games.







