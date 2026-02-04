PWHL Notebook: Olympic Winter Games Edition

Minnesota Frost forward Kendall Coyne Schofield

(Minnesota Frost) Minnesota Frost forward Kendall Coyne Schofield

The Women's Ice Hockey Tournament at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 begins Thursday, Feb. 5, with 61 PWHL athletes beginning the chase for Olympic gold. Below is a preview of the first day's matchups, players to watch, milestones and Olympic Winter Games content.

DAY ONE PREVIEW

6:10 A.M. ET: SWEDEN VS. GERMANY

The puck officially drops at Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena with Group B action between Sweden (4 PWHL Players) and Germany (3 PWHL Players). Sweden won silver the last time the Olympic Winter Games were held in Italy, in 2006, while Germany returns to the Women's Ice Hockey Tournament for the first time since 2014.

8:40 A.M. ET: ITALY VS. FRANCE

Toronto's Kristin Della Rovere is the lone PWHL player on these two teams, representing Italy, who last competed in the Olympic Winter Games as the host nation in Turin 2006. This marks France's first-ever appearance in the Women's Ice Hockey Tournament.

10:40 A.M. ET: UNITED STATES VS. CZECHIA

Group A action opens with the United States (16 PWHL Players) and Czechia (8 PWHL Players) in a rematch of the semifinals at the 2025 Women's Worlds, won 2-1 by the U.S. before capturing gold. The PWHL's top two goal scorers, New York's Kristýna Kaltounková (11) and Minnesota's Kendall Coyne Schofield (10), will go head-to-head for the first time on The Winter Olympic stage.

3:10 P.M. ET: FINLAND VS. CANADA

Opening day action wraps up with a matchup between Finland (4 PWHL Players), the reigning Olympic Winter Games bronze medalists, and Canada (23 PWHL Players), the defending gold medalists. Canada holds a perfect record of seven Olympic Winter Games wins and an all-time goal difference of 40-7 against Finland, following an 11-1 victory in preliminary round play on Feb. 5, 2022.

OFFICIAL SCHEDULE AND BROADCAST DETAILS

PLAYERS TO WATCH

These players finished the first half of the league's season on a high note heading into their Olympic campaigns.

Taylor Heise (MIN/USA) has 10 points in a six-game point streak.

Kelly Pannek (MIN/USA) has scored in four straight games.

Kristýna Kaltounková (NY/CZE) has a four-game point streak and leads all rookies in scoring, and the entire PWHL in goals.

Alina Müller (BOS/SUI) has four points plus two shootout goals in her last three games.

Ann-Renée Desbiens (MTL/CAN) leads the PWHL with a 1.15 GAA and a .954 SV%.

RECORDS & MILESTONES

Vancouver forward Michelle Karvinen of Finland leads all PWHL players with 24 career Olympic games played and is one game shy of becoming the sixth woman to reach 25.

Montréal captain Marie Philip-Poulin needs just one goal to match former Canadian teammate Hayley Wickenheiser's all-time Olympic goals record of 18.

Hilary Knight sits three points from 30 career Olympic points, which would make her the sixth woman and second American to reach the milestone.

TOMORROW IN OLYMPIC HISTORY

On Feb. 5, 2022, Ottawa's Brianne Jenner (3G, 1A), Vancouver's Sarah Nurse (3G), and Toronto's Natalie Spooner (4A) led Canada to an 11-1 win over Finland. Nurse went on to lead the Beijing games in scoring with 18 points, setting a single Olympic tournament record.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT...

JOCKS IN JILLS

Jocks in Jills has already kicked off its coverage of the Olympic Winter Games, spotlighting PWHL players headed to Milano Cortina 2026.

Hosts Tessa Bonhomme and Julia Tocheri launched the series on Jan. 23 with an interview featuring Montréal Victoire and Team Canada captain Marie-Philip Poulin.

Who they've talked to so far:

- Boston & Team USA: Aerin Frankel and Megan Keller

- Toronto & Team Canada: Emma Maltais, Natalie Spooner

- Toronto & Team Sweden: Anna Kjellbin

- Vancouver & Team Canada: Sarah Nurse

- Vancouver & Team Germany: Nina Jobst-Smith

What's next:

The first Jocks in Jills live reaction show streams Feb. 5 on the PWHL's YouTube channel, immediately following the opening day of women's hockey action.

PWHL LEADERS

Kendall Coyne Schofield (MIN/USA): 16 PTS (10G, 6A) in 15 GP

Britta Curl-Salemme (MIN/USA): 16 PTS (7G, 9A) in 15 GP

Taylor Heise (MIN/USA): 16 PTS (3G, 13A) in 15 GP

Kelly Pannek (MIN/USA): 15 PTS (8G, 7A) in 15 GP

Brianne Jenner (OTT/CAN): 15 PTS (8G, 7A) in 16 GP

