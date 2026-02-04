PWHL Notebook: Olympic Winter Games Edition
Published on February 4, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) News Release
The Women's Ice Hockey Tournament at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 begins Thursday, Feb. 5, with 61 PWHL athletes beginning the chase for Olympic gold. Below is a preview of the first day's matchups, players to watch, milestones and Olympic Winter Games content.
DAY ONE PREVIEW
6:10 A.M. ET: SWEDEN VS. GERMANY
The puck officially drops at Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena with Group B action between Sweden (4 PWHL Players) and Germany (3 PWHL Players). Sweden won silver the last time the Olympic Winter Games were held in Italy, in 2006, while Germany returns to the Women's Ice Hockey Tournament for the first time since 2014.
8:40 A.M. ET: ITALY VS. FRANCE
Toronto's Kristin Della Rovere is the lone PWHL player on these two teams, representing Italy, who last competed in the Olympic Winter Games as the host nation in Turin 2006. This marks France's first-ever appearance in the Women's Ice Hockey Tournament.
10:40 A.M. ET: UNITED STATES VS. CZECHIA
Group A action opens with the United States (16 PWHL Players) and Czechia (8 PWHL Players) in a rematch of the semifinals at the 2025 Women's Worlds, won 2-1 by the U.S. before capturing gold. The PWHL's top two goal scorers, New York's Kristýna Kaltounková (11) and Minnesota's Kendall Coyne Schofield (10), will go head-to-head for the first time on The Winter Olympic stage.
3:10 P.M. ET: FINLAND VS. CANADA
Opening day action wraps up with a matchup between Finland (4 PWHL Players), the reigning Olympic Winter Games bronze medalists, and Canada (23 PWHL Players), the defending gold medalists. Canada holds a perfect record of seven Olympic Winter Games wins and an all-time goal difference of 40-7 against Finland, following an 11-1 victory in preliminary round play on Feb. 5, 2022.
OFFICIAL SCHEDULE AND BROADCAST DETAILS
PLAYERS TO WATCH
These players finished the first half of the league's season on a high note heading into their Olympic campaigns.
Taylor Heise (MIN/USA) has 10 points in a six-game point streak.
Kelly Pannek (MIN/USA) has scored in four straight games.
Kristýna Kaltounková (NY/CZE) has a four-game point streak and leads all rookies in scoring, and the entire PWHL in goals.
Alina Müller (BOS/SUI) has four points plus two shootout goals in her last three games.
Ann-Renée Desbiens (MTL/CAN) leads the PWHL with a 1.15 GAA and a .954 SV%.
RECORDS & MILESTONES
Vancouver forward Michelle Karvinen of Finland leads all PWHL players with 24 career Olympic games played and is one game shy of becoming the sixth woman to reach 25.
Montréal captain Marie Philip-Poulin needs just one goal to match former Canadian teammate Hayley Wickenheiser's all-time Olympic goals record of 18.
Hilary Knight sits three points from 30 career Olympic points, which would make her the sixth woman and second American to reach the milestone.
TOMORROW IN OLYMPIC HISTORY
On Feb. 5, 2022, Ottawa's Brianne Jenner (3G, 1A), Vancouver's Sarah Nurse (3G), and Toronto's Natalie Spooner (4A) led Canada to an 11-1 win over Finland. Nurse went on to lead the Beijing games in scoring with 18 points, setting a single Olympic tournament record.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT...
Associated Press - 3 seasons in, PWHL set to enjoy international coming-out party during Milan Cortina Games
Reuters - Not 'once every four years': women's ice hockey has professional pathway
Sports Business Journal - SBJ Women's Sports: Winter Games a showcase for PWHL
Forbes - Hilary Knight Celebrates Family Ahead Of Fifth Olympics With Team USA
The Canadian Press - Marie-Philip Poulin ready for Olympics following Victoire's win over Sceptres
JOCKS IN JILLS
Jocks in Jills has already kicked off its coverage of the Olympic Winter Games, spotlighting PWHL players headed to Milano Cortina 2026.
Hosts Tessa Bonhomme and Julia Tocheri launched the series on Jan. 23 with an interview featuring Montréal Victoire and Team Canada captain Marie-Philip Poulin.
Who they've talked to so far:
- Boston & Team USA: Aerin Frankel and Megan Keller
- Toronto & Team Canada: Emma Maltais, Natalie Spooner
- Toronto & Team Sweden: Anna Kjellbin
- Vancouver & Team Canada: Sarah Nurse
- Vancouver & Team Germany: Nina Jobst-Smith
What's next:
The first Jocks in Jills live reaction show streams Feb. 5 on the PWHL's YouTube channel, immediately following the opening day of women's hockey action.
PWHL LEADERS
Kendall Coyne Schofield (MIN/USA): 16 PTS (10G, 6A) in 15 GP
Britta Curl-Salemme (MIN/USA): 16 PTS (7G, 9A) in 15 GP
Taylor Heise (MIN/USA): 16 PTS (3G, 13A) in 15 GP
Kelly Pannek (MIN/USA): 15 PTS (8G, 7A) in 15 GP
Brianne Jenner (OTT/CAN): 15 PTS (8G, 7A) in 16 GP
Images from this story
|
Boston Fleet left wing Jamie Lee Rattray
|
Vancouver Goldeneyes forward Michelle Karvinen
|
Minnesota Frost forward Kendall Coyne Schofield
Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from February 4, 2026
- PWHL Notebook: Olympic Winter Games Edition - PWHL
- New York Sirens Elle Hartje Joins Hockey in New Jersey as Organization's First Female Ambassador - New York Sirens
- Toronto Sceptres Ready for Competition at Olympic Winter Games - Toronto Sceptres
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.