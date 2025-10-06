West Michigan Whitecaps Named Minor League Baseball's 2025 Organization of the Year

Published on October 6, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS - Minor League Baseball has named the West Michigan Whitecaps as its 2025 Organization of the Year, recognizing the club as the top overall franchise across all levels of Minor League Baseball.

The prestigious honor caps off a historic year for the Whitecaps, who combined record-breaking performance on the field with a landmark season of community engagement, fan experience, and organizational excellence.

"This award is a recognition of everything that makes the West Michigan Whitecaps so special - our fans, staff, players, partners, and especially our West Michigan community who has supported us so well," said Joe Chamberlin, CEO and managing partner of the West Michigan Whitecaps. "Our staff set out to make 2025 a year to remember, and to be recognized as the best in all of Minor League Baseball is truly incredible. It makes me confident that even after thirty-two seasons the best is yet to come for the Whitecaps and LMCU Ballpark!"

The Whitecaps' 2025 season will go down as one of the most successful in franchise history. The team finished with a 92-39 record, tying the best mark in club history, while fans packed LMCU Ballpark all summer long to witness unforgettable moments, theme nights, and postseason magic. The Whitecaps also achieved their highest average attendance in the last 25 years and marked their fourth consecutive season of attendance growth, a testament to the team's passionate fan base and the unforgettable experience that continues to draw fans from across West Michigan.

Off the field, the Whitecaps continued to strengthen their connection to the West Michigan community through signature programs like Paint the Park Pink and the expanding efforts of the Whitecaps Community Foundation. The club's creativity shined through fan-favorite promotions such as If It Isn't Neon, It Shouldn't Be On, the debut of Salute to Dangles & Digs and special cultural celebration nights including Las Calaveras de West Michigan, Grand Rapids Black Sox Night, and more. From meaningful community partnerships to innovative marketing campaigns and continued ballpark enhancements, the Whitecaps' commitment to creativity, inclusivity, and fun helped set the standard for what Minor League Baseball can be.

"The Whitecaps couldn't be more deserving of being named MiLB's Organization of the Year for the 2025 Season" said Casey Brett, MLB senior vice president of Minor League Business Operations. "From their club's success on the field to their continued efforts to impact their local community, the organization truly embodies everything great about MiLB, and we congratulate their entire staff on the incredible achievement."

The Organization of the Year Award is Minor League Baseball's highest organizational honor, presented annually to a club that demonstrates outstanding performance in all areas of operation -including business success, community impact, and overall fan experience. The Whitecaps selection for this award, especially as a High-A franchise competing with Double-A and Triple-A clubs, further demonstrates that West Michigan remains a premier sports market and the Whitecaps organization outperforms their level of play in so many ways.

"This award means so much knowing all the hard work, time commitment, passion, and creative energy that the front office staff contributes day in and day out all year long" said vice president & general manager, Jim Jarecki. "The acknowledgment from our peers and partners in MiLB is much appreciated. We always strive to create a welcoming environment at LMCU Ballpark and the best experience for Whitecaps fans. This award is being shared with all involved."

The West Michigan Whitecaps are the High-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, playing at LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park, Michigan. Since 1994, the Whitecaps have been dedicated to delivering affordable, family-friendly entertainment while giving back to the West Michigan community. The Whitecaps look forward to hanging their latest championship banner in the 2026 season, scheduled to begin on Thursday, April 2, against the Lake County Captains in an Eastern Division Championship rematch from Classic Park. The home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, April 7, against the Great Lakes Loons at LMCU Ballpark. For tickets, team news, and more, visit whitecapsbaseball.com or follow the team on social media @wmwhitecaps.







