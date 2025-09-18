Pacheco Named 2025 Midwest League MVP

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - For the fourth time in franchise history, the West Michigan Whitecaps, 2025 Midwest League Champions, boast the Midwest League MVP, as third baseman Izaac Pacheco collected the honor for the first time since Wynton Bernard accomplished the feat in 2014.

The accolade arrives with a variety of others for the team with the best winning percentage in professional baseball. Among the other award winners are former infielder Kevin McGonigle, who was named the league's Best MLB Prospect, and manager Tony Cappuccilli, chosen as the Midwest League Manager of the Year.

"I'm just super-thankful," said Pacheco, who began his career in West Michigan back in 2022. "Just very thankful to be healthy and get this opportunity to have fun and enjoy the time I've had."

In addition, the Whitecaps saw five different current and former players named to the postseason All-Star team, with former 'Caps John Peck (shortstop), Max Clark (outfield), and Andrew Sears (starting pitcher). Meanwhile, a pair of 'Caps players who ended the season as Midwest League Champions also made the list in Pacheco (third base) and Colin Fields (relief pitcher).

Pacheco tied for the Midwest League lead with 17 home runs, while leading the circuit in slugging percentage (.499) and OPS (on-base plus slugging, .887). The 22-year-old finished second in extra-base hits (45), fourth in RBI (68), and fifth in walks (74). Moreover, the native of Friendswood, Texas, holds numerous franchise records, including home runs (39) and RBI (166).

"It's so cool and very well-deserved for Izaac," said Cappuccilli. "He goes about his work at a different level, and his intent to improve every day is incredible. I know he's been here for a while, and everyone's thrilled for him, and winning MVP of the league is hopefully a great ending for him at this level."

McGonigle, who was promoted to Double-A Erie on July 7, dominated the Midwest League in only 36 games in West Michigan. Now ranked Major League Baseball's No. 1 Prospect according to FanGraphs and Baseball Prospectus, hit .372 with seven home runs and 39 RBI with 19 doubles. In 88 total games played across three levels, the 21-year-old hit .308 with a .410 on-base percentage, 19 home runs, and 80 RBI with more walks (59) than strikeouts (46). "I don't think there's a better hitter in Minor League Baseball," said Cappuccilli. "He deserves every bit of recognition he gets."

For Cappuccilli, it's his first honor as a manager. The native of Huntington Beach, CA, was at the helm as the Whitecaps posted the best winning percentage in baseball (.702) since West Michigan accomplished the feat in 1997. The club also matched its highest combined win total (96) in franchise history while playing an electric brand of aggressive baseball that saw the team rank first in hitting (.264 batting average), pitching (3.14 ERA), and fielding percentage (.978).

"This manager never gets too high or too low," said Whitecaps Vice President and General Manager Jim Jarecki in a conversation on the Whitecaps Radio Network. "No matter whether we win or lost, he was always the same guy. His calmness trickles down to all the players."

Among the Postseason All-Stars, Clark hit .285 with a .430 on-base percentage during his 68 games in West Michigan while finishing the year between High-A and Double-A with 14 home runs and 67 RBI. Peck, 23, played in 93 games for the Whitecaps this season, hitting .307 to finish as the Midwest League Batting Champion while hitting 10 homers and driving in 59 runs before an August promotion to Double-A. Sears earned himself a promotion after posting a 7-4 record with a 2.95 ERA in 20 games and 82.1 innings pitched. He allowed just 64 hits (.208 BAA) and struck out 94 batters. As for Fields, the starter-turned-reliever was exceptional in his new role, going 8-2 with a 1.64 ERA in 32 games and 66 frames. In those innings, the 25-year-old allowed just 39 hits (.169 BAA) while walking just 15 batters to 80 strikeouts. Pacheco also claimed the spot as a third baseman among the group of postseason All-Stars.

"The guys are getting the recognition they deserve," said Cappuccilli. "There are a lot of guys who had terrific years here, and it's a tribute to the work they've put in. I don't think there's a more deserving group in this league to have that many guys receive postseason awards."

As a team, the Whitecaps finished with eight different honors and awards to close the season - doubling the total of the next closest team (Lake County, 4).

"To be frank, I think more of our guys should've been on that list," said Pacheco. "I think everyone on our team had a chance to be on that list, but I'm so happy for the guys that got it."

The Whitecaps have concluded the 2025 season and look forward to hanging their latest championship banner in 2026, scheduled to begin on Friday, April 3, against the Lake County Captains in an Eastern Division Championship rematch from Classic Park. The home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, April 7, against the Great Lakes Loons from LMCU Ballpark. Whitecaps 2025 Championship merchandise is now available inside the 'CapSized' shop, located inside the ballpark, or online, where you can get all the latest Whitecaps off-season news at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.







