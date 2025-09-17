South Bend Cubs Infielder Jefferson Rojas Named Postseason Midwest League All-Star

SOUTH BEND, IN - South Bend Cubs infielder, and Chicago Cubs number-three prospect Jefferson Rojas was named to the 2025 Midwest League Postseason All-Star Team, as compiled by Minor League Baseball. The 20-year-old Rojas, who first played with South Bend in 2024, totaled 67 games with the Cubs in 2025, batting .278 with 11 home runs and 44 RBI.

Due to a Spring Training injury, Rojas missed the first two weeks of the season, and was assigned to South Bend on April 15. It did not take him very long to get back to 2024 form, as he was named the Midwest League Player of the Week on May 11, and then was also commended as the Midwest League Player of the Month for May. In 20 games with the Cubs that month, Rojas hit .337 with 16 RBI, and a .977 OPS.

Unlike last season where he finished the year with South Bend, Rojas was promoted to the Double-A Knoxville Smokies on July 18. However, he left one last powerful impression on High-A. In his final series with the Cubs in Appleton, Wisconsin during July, Rojas played all six games of that road trip. He hit four home runs, and had three multi-hit games. Of the 11 homers he smashed with South Bend in 2025, seven of them were between June 20 and July 11.

Rojas' time with the South Bend Cubs will be remembered for his consistent high-level of play, in 163 career games with the team. As an 18-year-old in April of 2024, on Opening Day in Quad Cities, Rojas' first swing in the Midwest League was a home run, hit off of Kansas City Royals top pitching prospect Ben Kudrna.

After his promotion to Knoxville, Rojas played 39 games with the Smokies, driving in 15 RBI.







