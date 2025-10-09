South Bend Cubs Announce Game Times for 2026 Season

Published on October 9, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







SOUTH BEND, IN - In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the South Bend Cubs have announced home game start times for the 2026 season. For the first time since 2022, the Cubs will begin the season at Four Winds Field on Opening Night, against the Quad Cities River Bandits on April 3. First pitch time is set for 7:05 PM. The first road trip for the Cubs is scheduled for April 7-12, versus the Peoria Chiefs in Central Illinois.

"We have all been looking forward to the 2026 season for a long time now," South Bend Cubs President Joe Hart said. "Knowing that we are making history with the new renovations at Four Winds Field being completed, along with the start of a new season, this is going to be a lot of fun. We couldn't do this without the support of our fans and the Michiana community, and after a ton of hard work by everyone involved, we are so excited for what is to come.

Most start times for games Tuesday through Saturday during the 2026 season will be at 7:05 PM ET, and every Sunday game will begin at 2:05 PM ET. This does not include the first five Saturday home games (April 4, April 18, May 2, May 9, and May 30) which will begin at 4:05 PM ET. The Cubs are not slated to play on a Monday in 2026.

The early Spring always brings about lively environments at Four Winds Field, thanks to thousands of kids attending on 'Education Day'. South Bend will host three Wednesday daytime games April 29, May 6 and May 27. All three games will begin at 11:05 AM ET.

Following scheduling guidelines by Major League Baseball, games prior to a late morning start must begin no later than 6:05 PM ET. This includes April 28, May 5, and May 26. There is also a special matinee clash slated for Wednesday, July 22, when the Cubs will face the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers at 12:05 PM.

Through the entire season, 15 post-game fireworks shows are scheduled for 2026. Fireworks will follow each Friday home game, and also games on Wednesday, June 10, Saturday, June 27, and Saturday, September 5.

Season tickets for the 2026 season are available now. Plans range from full-season seats to 15-game plans. Contact a South Bend Cubs Account Executive by calling (574) 235-9988 or visit the Four Winds Field Box Office. Additional information can be found. Single game tickets for the 2026 season will go on sale in March. For more information on ticket options and on sale dates, subscribe to the South Bend Cubs Newsletter.

Additional promotions and giveaways will be announced throughout the off-season. All game times and promotions are subject to change.







Midwest League Stories from October 9, 2025

South Bend Cubs Announce Game Times for 2026 Season - South Bend Cubs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.