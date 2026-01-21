South Bend Cubs Announce National Anthem Auditions for 2026 Season

Published on January 21, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Cubs are now accepting audition submissions from individuals and groups interested in performing "The Star-Spangled Banner" prior to home games at Four Winds Field during the 2026 season. The audition submission period will remain open from January 21 through February 25. Individuals, bands, choirs, and vocal or instrumental groups are encouraged to apply.

All auditions must be submitted in video format through the official digital submission form. Audition videos may be recorded using mobile devices or may consist of professionally produced performances. In-person auditions will not be conducted for the 2026 season. Questions regarding National Anthem performances may be directed to anthem@southbendcubs.com.

National Anthem performances must not exceed two minutes in length. Vocal performances must be sung a cappella, without musical accompaniment. Instrumental performances will be accepted. Groups auditioning must include all participating members in the submitted video.

The deadline to submit National Anthem auditions is 5:00 p.m. ET on Friday, February 25, 2026. All submissions will undergo a comprehensive review process. National Anthem performance opportunities are extremely limited and are not guaranteed. Due to the anticipated volume of submissions, the South Bend Cubs cannot guarantee a response to all applicants.

Individuals or groups who have previously performed must reapply, as prior participation does not guarantee selection for the 2026 season. Applicants whose submissions are approved will be notified via email.

The South Bend Cubs open the 2026 season at Four Winds Field on Friday, April 3, with a three-game series against the Quad Cities River Bandits. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Game times and promotions are subject to change.







Midwest League Stories from January 21, 2026

South Bend Cubs Announce National Anthem Auditions for 2026 Season - South Bend Cubs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.