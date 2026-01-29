South Bend Cubs Now Hiring for 2026 Season

Published on January 29, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







SOUTH BEND, Ind. - As renovations continue at Four Winds Field ahead of the 2026 season, the South Bend Cubs are expanding their game-day team and hiring additional part-time, seasonal staff to support the enhanced fan experience. With new amenities and upgrades throughout the ballpark, the organization is seeking team members ready to help welcome guests to a newly improved Four Winds Field.

Available positions range from concessions and custodial services to friendly ballpark ushers, along with specialty roles in video production. A full list of available positions is included below. Applicants can also apply at one of two upcoming job fairs.

February 17 | 5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at The Aloft South Bend Hotel February 24 | 5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Howard Park in South Bend

Four Winds Field is consistently recognized as one of the premier ballparks in Minor League Baseball, earning numerous awards from Baseball America, Ballpark Digest, and more. These honors-and many other accolades-are a direct reflection of the exceptional guest service and attention to detail provided by our dedicated game day staff.

Questions regarding employment opportunities can be directed to the South Bend Cubs Human Resources Department at hr@southbendcubs.com. Applicants must meet age requirements and pass a background check. The South Bend Cubs are proud to be an equal opportunity employer.

Job Perks Include:

Competitive hourly pay Flexible work schedules Staff discounts at the Cubs Den Team Store Invitations to a Team Member picnics and appreciation dinners Hands-on experience in the sports and entertainment industry And more!

Current employees are also encouraged to participate in the South Bend Cubs referral program, earning up to $300 for successful referrals.

Food & Beverage Gameday Positions - click each position to apply

Cash Room Associate Cashier Catering Attendant Concourse Bartender Cook Dishwasher Grill Cook In Seat Wait Staff (NEW AREA) Premium / Group Bartender Sous Chef Suite Runner Suite Waitress / Waiter Warehouse

South Bend Cubs Gameday Positions - click here to apply

Box Office Attendant Custodial Services First Aid / EMT Fun Zone Attendant Merchandise / Team Store Parking Lot / Shuttle Attendant Ticket Taker Video Production Team (experience required)

Additional Notes:

Applicants must be at least 16 years of age. Some positions require applicants to be older. Positions requiring applicants to be 21+ must be eligible to obtain an Indiana alcohol permit. Applicants under 18 must provide a valid work permit and parental permission form.

Season ticket plans for the 2026 South Bend Cubs season are available now, with flexible options including 15-game, half-season, and full-season packages. Single-game tickets will go on sale Wednesday, February 25. The South Bend Cubs will open the 2026 season at home on Friday, April 3, with promotions and giveaways for the upcoming season to be announced in the coming weeks.







Midwest League Stories from January 29, 2026

South Bend Cubs Now Hiring for 2026 Season - South Bend Cubs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.