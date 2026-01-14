South Bend Cubs 2026 Single-Game Tickets on Sale February 25

SOUTH BEND, IN - As renovations continue to enhance the fan experience at Four Winds Field, the South Bend Cubs are preparing for an exciting 2026 season. Single-game tickets will go on sale Tuesday, February 25 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets may be purchased online at SouthBendCubs.com, by phone at (574) 235-9988, or in person at the South Bend Cubs Box Office at Four Winds Field.

"There has been tremendous excitement surrounding the upcoming season," said South Bend Cubs Team President Joe Hart. "With much of the $48 million renovation of Four Winds Field set to be completed by Opening Day, fans will experience a dramatic transformation throughout the ballpark. New premium areas on the second level will be available, and the removal of the former concourse-level indoor suites will allow for expanded concession space to help ease congestion in the main stands. While this marks one of the earliest Opening Days in recent history, Four Winds Field will be ready to welcome fans for the start of the 2026 season-along with a few exciting surprises."

Field Box tickets for the 2026 season are available for $14 in advance and $15 on game day. Dugout Box tickets are $16 in advance and $17 on game day. Lawn tickets, available only once the seating bowl is sold out, are $10 in advance and on the day of the game. On select dates, tickets will also be available in the JB West Home Run Porch located in left field. Call the South Bend Cubs Box Office at (574) 235-9988 for availability.

Fans are strongly encouraged to purchase tickets online at SouthBendCubs.com and utilize the mobile ticketing option. Digital ticketing offers a safe, convenient, and secure way to access and share tickets, helps prevent lost or fraudulent tickets, and provides a contactless entry experience at the gates. Learn more about digital ticketing by visiting the South Bend Cubs ticket acount help page. While mobile ticketing is encouraged, physical tickets may still be printed in person at the Box Office.

Beginning February 25, the Four Winds Field Box Office, currently located on South Street, will be open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Fans may purchase tickets in person or by phone during these hours. Fans who purchased Black Friday or Cyber Monday ticket packages will be able to redeem their digital ticket vouchers for specific games beginning on this date.

The South Bend Cubs open the 2026 season at home against the Quad Cities River Bandits on Friday, April 3. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a 2026 magnet schedule. Additional giveaways and promotional details for the 2026 season will be announced in the coming weeks. Game times and promotions are subject to change.

Information regarding 2026 Opening Day VIP Packages will be announced in the coming weeks.







