South Bend Cubs Host 10th Annual Polar Plunge on February 28

Published on November 20, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

SOUTH BEND, IN - As stadium construction nears the end and the South Bend Cubs 2026 season is set to begin, the unofficial kickoff party returns with a splash! Four Winds Field will host the 10th annual South Bend Polar Plunge on Saturday, February 28 to benefit Special Olympics Indiana. The Cubs front office have a plunge team that fans can donate to, or they can join the plunge and register as an individual or as a team online.

All participants who raise the minimum $125.00 for Special Olympics Indiana will receive an official Polar Plunge event t-shirt, with additional prizes and incentives offered to those who raise more. Individuals who go beyond in their efforts to support the Polar Plunge by raising a minimum of $4,000 are eligible to be recognized as Super Plungers. Twenty individuals earned this distinction in 2025.

To encourage donations from South Bend Cubs fans, anyone who donates $50 or more to the Cubs plunge team will be entered to win one of five prizes including the grand prize, a concourse level outdoor suite to a 2026 South Bend Cubs game which includes up to 16 tickets. Additional prizes include VIP access to watch Cubs batting practice, throwing out a ceremonial first pitch, autographed memorabilia, and the chance to be a guest PA announcer for an inning during a 2026 regular season game.

Jumping into a freezing pool in the middle of winter may seem like a crazy idea, but over the past 25 years, thousands upon thousands of our supporters have risen to the challenge, braved the elements, and made Special Olympics Indiana's annual Polar Plunge a huge success. This year 20 Polar Plunge events will be held at 16 venues across the state with a statewide goal of raising $1 million to help make a lasting difference in the lives of people with intellectual disabilities. To date, the Polar Plunge has generated nearly $12 million in support of Special Olympics Indiana's year-round programs and events.

"The Polar Plunge is more than a splash into cold water," Special Olympics Indiana President and CEO Jeff Mohler said. "It's a powerful statement of inclusion. Every participant, donor and team helps ensure that more than 20,000 athletes across Indiana have opportunities to train, compete, and thrive. We are grateful for everyone who takes the plunge each year to support the mission of Special Olympics Indiana, and we can't wait to see the community come together again for this incredible tradition."

"When we first started hosting Polar Plunge events at Four Winds Field, we had about 50 plungers and raised close to $10,000 each year," said South Bend Cubs Assistant General Manager for Marketing & Media Chris Hagstrom-Jones. "Ten years later, we have over 150 plungers raising close to $50,000 at each event. As the stadium is nearing completion of a $48 million renovation, we will be able to host larger community events like the Polar Plunge."

The South Bend Polar Plunge will take place at the 1st Source Bank Performance Center. Registration begins inside the Performance Center beginning at 10:30 a.m. with the event beginning at 11:30 a.m. Participants are encouraged to arrive early to help speed up the check-in process. Plunging will begin at 12:00 p.m., followed by the After-Splash Bash. The community is encouraged to attend whether you are a participant or a Special Olympics Indiana supporter.







