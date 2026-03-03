South Bend Chosen for National Mac & Cheese Festival

SOUTH BEND, IN - Four Winds Field, the iconic home of the South Bend Cubs, will serve as the backdrop for Indiana's Mac & Cheese Festival this summer. Created by Outlier Events-the national team behind viral hits like Pickle Palooza and the Donut and Beer Fest-the festival is bringing its record-breaking tour to South Bend on Saturday, May 23, 2026.

The festival arrives in South Bend following a six-year, four-state sell-out streak. Attendees can expect a massive variety of gourmet mac & cheese creations from top vendors across the state, paired with an extensive selection of craft beers, ciders, seltzers, and non-alcoholic beverages.

"We are thrilled to finally bring the Mac & Cheese Festival to South Bend," said Madison Kihm of Outlier Events. "This city has an incredible food scene and a community that knows how to have a good time. Four Winds Field is the perfect setting for what we expect to be a historic first year".

Unrivaled Entertainment for All Ages

The event features a high-energy entertainment lineup, including:

Live Music: A performance by the premier Morgan Wallen tribute band, Whiskey Friends.

All-Inclusive Tickets: All tickets come with multiple food and drink samples, gifts and access to festival games and entertainment.

Action-Packed Shows: A live appearance by the nationally renowned Micro Mania wrestling group.

Family Fun: A dedicated Kids Zone featuring inflatables, yard games, and a live DJ.

Ticket Information & All-Inclusive Experience The festival offers an all-inclusive experience. Every ticket includes food and drink sampling tokens, a branded lanyard, and a souvenir sampling cup. Platinum and VIP ticket holders will enjoy an exclusive 90-minute early entry to beat the crowds and access vendors first.

Tickets are expected to sell out in record time. Fans are encouraged to join the Priority List today to gain first access to tickets on Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 10 A.M.

To join the Priority List and receive updates on vendors and entertainment, visit: macandcheesefestin.com.







