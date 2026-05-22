Cub Pitching Stars Again in 7-1 Win at West Michigan

Published on May 21, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







Comstock Park, MI - The South Bend Cubs (22-16) won a second consecutive game against the West Michigan Whitecaps (14-28) on Thursday at LMCU Ballpark, triumphing 7-1. South Bend conceded just one run for the second straight game, remaining in first place in the Midwest League West.

West Michigan's only run came in the bottom of the first inning against left-hander Ethan Flanagan, as right fielder Andrew Sojka led off with a single. He'd steal second and take third on an error before scoring on a fielder's choice for an unearned run against Flanagan.

Cub pitching dominated from there, as Flanagan completed four innings with zero walks and just that one fault-free run allowed. Right-hander Kenyi Perez followed him with two strikeouts in a perfect fifth inning, and righty Kevin Valdez handled the final four scoreless frames to earn the win. All told, the Cubs walked only one and did not allow an earned run, using just three pitchers for the second consecutive game.

Whereas they didn't overcome their 1-0 deficit until the eighth inning on Wednesday, the Cubs punched back much earlier in the third on Thursday. Shortstop Cristian Olivo smoked a double to lead off, and center fielder Kane Kempley promptly scored him with a single to left-center, raising his batting average with runners in scoring position to .469. First baseman Cameron Sisneros later singled to right-center, plating Kepley and giving the Cubs a lead they wouldn't lose.

Third baseman Matt Halbach tacked on for South Bend in the top of the fourth, leading off with a solo home run. Halbach, who hadn't played in a week but was 5-for-5 with 6 RBI in his most recent game, ripped a line drive to left field for his fourth home run of the year.

The Cubs led 3-1 at that point, but West Michigan threatened in the bottom of the fourth. With the help of a South Bend error - the Cubs made four in the game - the Whitecaps put multiple runners on with one out. However, Flanagan struck out back-to-back hitters to end the inning, keeping momentum squarely with the visitors.

That momentum turned into a four-run inning for the Cubs in the fifth, as Olivo and Kepley both walked with nobody out. Up came right fielder Leonel Espinoza, who swatted a two-run double down the left-field line. Left fielder Kade Snell followed with a single for his team-leading 32nd RBI before a throwing error pushed South Bend's lead to 7-1.

West Michigan had chances to get back in the game with multiple runners aboard in both the eighth and the ninth, but both looks went by the wayside. The Whitecaps finished 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position, ending the contest by grounding into a double play.

The Cubs now lead the series 2-1 and will face the Whitecaps again at 6:35 PM ET on Friday, May 22. South Bend lefty Cole Reynolds is scheduled to pitch against West Michigan right-hander Carlos Marcano.







Midwest League Stories from May 21, 2026

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