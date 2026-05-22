'Caps Come up Short in 7-1 Defeat

Published on May 21, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps took an early lead but couldn't hold on as they fell to the South Bend Cubs 7-1 in front of 4,913 fans Thursday night at LMCU Ballpark.

The Whitecaps took the lead in the first inning on a fielder's choice, but they couldn't hold on as the Cubs scored five runs across the fourth and fifth and rode that momentum to a 7-1 victory.

Whitecaps leadoff hitter Andrew Sojka crossed the plate in the first on a fielder's choice groundout from Garrett Pennington, giving West Michigan a 1-0 edge. Whitecaps starting pitcher Lucas Elissalt stranded a pair of runners through the first two frames before the Cubs broke through with two runs in the third on RBI singles from Kane Kepley and Cam Sisneros to take a 2-1 lead. Cubs third baseman Matt Halbach added a solo homer in the fourth before South Bend exploded for four runs in the fifth, highlighted by a two-run double from Leonel Espinoza, stretching the lead to 7-1. The Whitecaps put three baserunners in scoring position over the remainder of the game but couldn't convert, finishing 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position. Meanwhile, reliever Kevin Valdez tossed four shutout innings with four strikeouts to put the finishing touches on the 7-1 loss.

The Whitecaps fall to 14-28 while the Cubs improve to 22-16 on the season. Elissalt (0-3) suffered his third loss after allowing five runs through four innings pitched, while Valdez (2-0) earned his second win with four scoreless innings in relief. Whitecaps infielder and Detroit Tigers No. 2 prospect Bryce Rainer currently holds a three-game hitting streak and has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games while adding nine extra-base hits and 12 RBI with the 'Caps this season.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps move this six-game series at LMCU Ballpark against the South Bend Cubs to a Friday night faceoff at 6:35pm. Carlos Marcano and Cole Reynolds take the mound for the 'Caps and Cubs. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket', and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids, or listen to all the action on whitecapsbaseball.com.







Midwest League Stories from May 21, 2026

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