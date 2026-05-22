T-Rats Tally 14 in Nine-Run Win, GL's Morales Drives in Three
Published on May 21, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Great Lakes Loons News Release
MIDLAND, Mich. - Great Lakes Loons (26-15) pitching walked 14 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (22-17) in a lopsided 14-5 defeat on a cloudy 51-degree Thursday night at Dow Diamond.
- The Timber Rattlers hit two grand slams, five of the runners scored reached via walk. Marco Dinges delivered a grand slam in the fourth inning and Andrick Nava knocked a grand slam off a position player in the eighth inning.
- Emil Morales hit his first extra base knock in High-A. The 19-year-old had a bases clearing three-run double in the ninth sliced up the left field line.
- Wisconsin added two runs in the fifth and sixth inning. A fielder's choice and passed ball plated two in the fifth. Back-to-back Timber Rattlers were hit by pitches to start the sixth. Eric Bitonti drove home two with a two-run double.
- Great Lakes started the game with two runs in the first inning. Nico Perez and Jose Meza had back-to-back RBI hits.
- Wisconsin stole eight bases as a squad, the most for a Loons' opponent this year.
Rounding Things Out
With two runs on three hits in the first inning tonight, the Loons have the most first-inning hits (54) and second-most first-inning runs (36) in High-A.
Up Next
Tomorrow, Friday, May 22nd is the first Copa Night at Dow Diamond in 2026. The Loons transform into the Pepinillos Picantes del Norte. Friday is a Foodie Friday presented by Isabella Bank featuring the Chef's Table. Chef's Table and game tickets are available at Loons.com. The first pitch is at 6:05 p.m.
The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.
Midwest League Stories from May 21, 2026
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- Chiefs Erase Four-Run Deficit, Best Kernels 9-6 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- 'Caps Come up Short in 7-1 Defeat - West Michigan Whitecaps
- T-Rats Tally 14 in Nine-Run Win, GL's Morales Drives in Three - Great Lakes Loons
- Carson Montgomery Strikes Out Career-High Seven - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Curley Slam Leads 11-1 Captains Rout - Lansing Lugnuts
- Wisconsin Slams Great Lakes - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Fort Wayne Edges Dayton 5-4 as Dragons Home Run Streak Comes to an End - Dayton Dragons
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- Infielder Riemer Jumps to Double-A - Lansing Lugnuts
- TinCaps Game Information: May 21 vs. Dayton Dragons (Reds Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: May 26-31 - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (7:05 PM at Fort Wayne) - Dayton Dragons
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