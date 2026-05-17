Loons Score Five Unanswered, Win Fourth Straight

Published on May 16, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (24-13) tallied five runs in the eighth inning to claim a two-run lead over the West Michigan Whitecaps (13-25) in a 7-5 win on a beautiful 83-degree sunny Saturday night at Dow Diamond.

- Great Lakes pitching struck out 13, throwing five relievers. Justin Chambers making his first start of the season struck out five over 2.1 innings.

- West Michigan went 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position. A Bryce Rainer RBI groundout started the scoring in the third, Jackson Strong smacked a leadoff homer in the fourth and a passed ball pushed home a run in the fifth. Garrett Pennington and the lone RISP hit, a two-run double that made it 5-1 the sixth.

- Jose Izarra drove in two runs for Great Lakes, with an RBI single in the fourth and eighth. Izarra has had three straight two-hit games.

- Trailing by three in the eighth, the Loons rallied for five runs started by three straight hits. Eduardo Guerrero on a 2-2 pitch, singled to center. Samuel Munoz next-up mashed a ball 106 mph that rolled to right centerfield, an RBI triple. Izarra's second RBI followed to make it 5-4. A Gio Cueto sac bunt and groundout put Izarra to third where he scored on a Luke Stofel wild pitch to tie the game.

- With the score 5-5 and two outs, the next four Loons reached. Chuck Davalan worked a six-pitch. Mike Sirota then delivered the go-ahead single, the hit to the right-center alley scored Davalan from first. Eduardo Quintero walked against Stofel to finally oust the pitcher. Nico Perez singled against newcomer Logan Berrier to make it 7-5.

- On no days of rest, Alex Makarewich threw two scoreless innings. The right-hander struck out two and gained six outs with 39 pitches after throwing 13 to collect the final three outs yesterday.

- Dilan Figueredo notched the most outs with 2.2 innings taking over in the third inning. He has a 2.82 ERA in 22.1 innings in 2026.

Rounding Things Out

Samuel Munoz triple is the first for him this season. All four triples for Great Lakes this season have come at Dow Diamond.

Up Next

The Loons go for a fifth straight win tomorrow Sunday, May 16th. The first pitch is at 1:05 p.m. ET. Sunday is a Kids Club Takeover presented by MyMichigan Health and like every Sunday home game at Dow Diamond Kids Eat Free and Run the Bases brought to you by Serra Toyota of Saginaw.

Also, for the kids Clifford the Big Red Dog will be in the building, courtesy of Delta College Public Media. All dogs are invited for a Bark at the Park presented by Dow Credit Union.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from May 16, 2026

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