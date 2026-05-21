Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (7:05 PM at Fort Wayne)

Published on May 21, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Thursday, May 21, 2026 l Game # 42

Parkview Field l Fort Wayne, Ind. l 7:05 pm

TV: MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (24-17) at Fort Wayne TinCaps (19-22)

RH Reynardo Cruz (0-1, 6.75) vs. RH Carson Montgomery (2-0, 1.33)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) battle the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the third game of a six-game series. Season Series: Dayton 2, Fort Wayne 0.

Dragons in the Standings: W-L Record: 24-17, second place in MWL East Division, 2 1/2 games behind first place Great Lakes.

Last Game: Wednesday: Dayton 22, Fort Wayne 8. The Dragons tied or established several team records as they scored five runs in the first inning, keyed by a grand slam home run by Carter Graham, and jumped out to a 13-0 lead over the first two innings. Team records set or tied last night included: Set record for most runs in a game, 22, surpassing the record of 21 set in 2001...Tied record for most home runs in a game, 6, matching the mark from 2001 and 2007...Carlos Sanchez scored five runs, tying the record set by Austin Kearns (2000) and Wily Mo Pena (2001)...The Dragons had 11 extra base hits, most in a game since MLB assumed record-keeping duties in 2005 (no record of this stat prior to that year). Misc. individual notes from last night: Graham became the first Dayton player with four extra base hits in a game since Kevyn Feiner in 2009, Graham had 6 RBI (all in the first two innings)...Graham had his second 4-hit game of the year and the first Dragons grand slam since Anthony Stephan in April of 2025...Sanchez and Alfredo Duno each had two home runs...Sanchez reached base in all six plate appearances, going 4 for 4 with two walks.

Current Series at Fort Wayne (5/19-5/24): Dayton 2, Fort Wayne 0. The Dragons have outscored the TinCaps 33-10. Dayton team stats in the series: .383 batting avg. (.531 with runners in scoring position); 7 HR, 2 SB, 5.00 ERA, 3 E.

Dragons Team and Player Trending Notes:

The Dragons have won eight consecutive road games to tie the club record set in 2002 and 2025-26 (final seven road games of 2025 and first road game of 2026). The Dragons have won four straight overall.

The Dragons have hit home runs in 15 straight games for the first time since MLB assumed record-keeping duties for Minor League Baseball in 2005. The streak is the longest in the Minor Leagues in 2026. It is the longest home run streak in the Midwest League since Lake County hit homers in 15 straight games in 2022.

Since the start of the last road trip on April 28, the Dragons lead the MWL in home runs (34), batting average (.293), extra base hits (81), slugging percentage (.499), and OPS (.884).

The Dragons are batting an amazing .531 with runners in scoring position in the current series at Fort Wayne.

After last night's game, the Dragons took over the MWL lead in team batting average with a mark of .269.

Dragons Hottest Hitters:

Alfredo Duno has hit safely in 12 straight games (.444, 7 HR, 3 2B, 15 RBI-7 home runs in last 7 G; at least 1 HR in 6 of last 7).

Yerlin Confidan has also hit safely in 12 straight games (.365). In his last 23 G, Confidan is batting .348 with 3 HR, 8 2B, 20 RBI, .956 OPS.

John Michael Faile in his last 10 G is hitting .450 (18 for 40) with 1 HR, 3 2B, and only 3 SO. He has a 5-G hitting streak (.458) and is hitting .400 for the year.

Carlos Sanchez has a 4-G hitting streak, going 11 for 16 (.688) with 3 HR, 2 2B, 6 RBI, 12 R. He is now leading the MWL in batting (.344) and H (53).

Carter Graham in his last 20 G is batting .347, 4 HR, 7 2B, and 19 RBI. He has a 8-G hitting streak (.464, 2 HR, 14 RBI).







Midwest League Stories from May 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.