Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (6:35 PM at Fort Wayne)

Published on May 19, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Tuesday, May 19, 2026 l Game # 40

Parkview Field l Fort Wayne, Ind. l 6:35 pm

TV: MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (22-17) at Fort Wayne TinCaps (19-20)

RH Julien Aguiar (no record)/RH Ovis Portes (0-0, 14.21) vs. RH Matthew Watson (0-1, 3.14)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) battle the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the first game of a six-game series. Season Series: First meeting tonight between the teams.

Dragons in the Standings: W-L Record: 22-17, second place in MWL East Division, 3 1/2 games behind first place Great Lakes.

Last Game: Sunday: Dayton 8, Lake County 7. Yerlin Confidan's RBI single in the bottom of the 8 th broke a 7-7 tie. John Michael Faile had four hits to lead a 13-hit Dayton attack. Carlos Sanchez had three hits including a home run. The Dragons improved their record in day games this season to 11-3.

Last Series vs. Lake County (5/12-5/17): Dayton 3, Lake County 3. The Captains outscored the Dragons 47-37. Dayton team stats in the series: .288 batting avg. (.296 with runners in scoring position); 11 HR, 1 SB, 7.67 ERA, 2 E.

Dragons Team and Player Trending Notes:

The Dragons have hit home runs in 13 straight games for the first time since 2008, when they hit home runs in 14 consecutive games.

Since the start of the last road trip on April 28, the Dragons lead the MWL in extra base hits (67) and slugging percentage (.470) and are tied for the league lead in home runs (27), while batting .282 to rank second.

The Dragons batted .288 in the series vs. Lake County, their highest average in a series this season. Their average with runners in scoring position (.296) was also best in a series this season.

The Dragons committed just two errors in the six games vs. Lake County after having only two in the previous set at West Michigan.

Dragons Hottest Hitters:

Alfredo Duno has hit safely in 10 straight games (.432, 16 for 37, 4 HR, 3 2B, 7 RBI, 10 BB). This ties for the second longest Dayton hitting streak of 2026.

Yerlin Confidan has also hit safely in 10 straight games (.366). In his last 21 G, Confidan is batting .346 (27 for 78) with 3 HR, 8 2B, 16 RBI.

John Michael Faile in his last 10 G is hitting .450 (18 for 40) with 1 HR, 3 2B, and only 3 SO. He has a 5-G hitting streak (.458) and is hitting .400 for the year.

Carlos Sanchez went 6 for 9 with a HR and 2 2B in his last 2 G vs. Lake County after going 2 for 16 in first four games of the series.

Carter Graham in his last 18 G is batting .310 (18 for 58) with 3 HR, 4 2B, and 12 RBI. He has a 6-G hitting streak (.400, 8 for 20).

Alfredo Alcantara in the month of May (14 G) is batting .304 (17 for 56) with 3 HR and 8 RBI. He hit 2 HRs in the last series with Lake County.

-- In the month of May, Alfredo Duno ranks third in the MWL in batting average (.390), second in slugging (.756) and second in OPS (1.266) ...Also in May, Yerlin Confidan leads the MWL in doubles (7) while ranking 10th in slugging (.617), and 10 th in batting average (.350).

--Yerlin Confidan is the Dragons Batter of the Week for 4/11-4/17. He batted .391 (9 for 23) with 1 HR, 3 2B, and 8 RBI. Confidan drive in the tie-breaking run in the 8 th inning of the Dayton win Sunday.

--Cody Adcock is the Dragons Pitcher of the Week. Adcock made two relief appearances, tossing 3.1 scoreless innings. He earned the win on Sunday and pitched the final inning of the win on Thursday, striking out three.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Wednesday, May 20 (6:35 pm): Dayton RH Nestor Lorant (2-2, 2.75) at Fort Wayne RH Maikel Miralles (0-4, 6.20)

Thursday, May 21 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Reynardo Cruz (0-1, 6.75) at Fort Wayne RH Carson Montgomery (2-0, 1.33)

Friday, May 22 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Jose Montero (0-0, 6.75) at Fort Wayne LH Kash Mayfield (3-1, 1.52)

Saturday, May 23 (6:35 pm): Dayton RH Beau Blanchard (3-3, 5.50) at Fort Wayne RH Abraham Parra (0-2, 6.08)

Sunday, May 24 (6:35 pm): Dayton RH Ovis Portes at Fort Wayne LH Jamie Hitt (1-1, 5.84)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). First telecast is May 15. All 2026 home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and the MiLB App. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2026 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







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